Everything we expect to be announced at CinemaCon 2023

Everything announced at CinemaCon 2023. CinemaCon is a big deal in the movie industry, bringing together the most important people from all of the major studios to show off what they’ve got in the pipeline. And that’s very exciting for us because we get to take a look at it all too.

CinemaCon 2023 runs from April 24 to April 27, with plenty of fresh info on the best movies we can expect to see in the next few years, as well as the 2023 movies we haven’t seen yet. The likes of Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount Pictures are all there at the glittering event, so we can expect big updates on some of the most exciting franchises in Hollywood.

We’ll be keeping this guide up to date with everything announced at CinemaCon 2023, so you can find out about all of the new movies for multiplexes and streaming services being teased at the fancy convention in Las Vegas. And all without leaving the comfort of your own living room.

Sony at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Sony Pictures is due to kick off CinemaCon 2023 on April 24, and we’re expecting Spidey to play a big role ahead of the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date.

We could get some more news about the Venom 3 release date as well. There’s also the prospect of the upcoming Ghostbusters 4 release date, and we hope to hear some more about that movie.

As for the more distant future, we have high hopes that we might hear about some other Spider-Man movies as well. Madame Web, anyone?

Warner Bros at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Given that WB is celebrating its centenary this year, it seems likely to pull out all the stops at CinemaCon when it takes to the stage on April 25. We already know that it’s hosting a screening of new DC movie The Flash – two months before we all get to see it on The Flash release date – but it has its presentation at the event before that.

It could be a quiet presentation on the DC front, given how much we already know about James Gunn’s Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters plan. However, there might well be something special to send fans wild ahead of the Joker 2 release date.

But there’s plenty for the studio to talk about, with both the Barbie movie release date and The Meg 2 release date coming this summer. There’s also a new Godzilla and Kong movie, announced last week, and the possibility we might get a look at Timothée Chalamet ahead of the Wonka release date, or more information on Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

Disney at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Given we just got everything announced at Star Wars Celebration and there’s another D23 Expo coming in September, it could be quite a light panel for news from Disney at CinemaCon on April 26.

However, 20th Century Studios announced the title for Avatar 2 at a previous CinemaCon and, with the Avatar 3 release date coming in 2024, all eyes will be on Pandora.

Universal at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Universal has a lengthy slot booked on April 26, so its CinemaCon presentation could be a hefty one. The studio is home to some of the best animated movie franchises out there, so there could be news on a follow-up to the super successful Super Mario movie, as well as news on the future of Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Of course, Universal’s big beasts this year are right around the corner, in the shape of Oppenheimer and the latest slice of anarchy from the Fast and Furious movies. Both of these could definitely get a decent sneak peek at CinemaCon and, with the Fast and Furious 10 release date getting closer, we’d love to hear more about that world.

Paramount at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Paramount is throwing a party to celebrate the upcoming Transformers 7 release date on April 26, and then the studio has the floor on April 27 for its main presentation. It’s expected to be heavy on the best Tom Cruise movies, with the Mission Impossible 7 release date coming this summer and the possibility of a sequel to box office behemoth Top Gun: Maverick.

The studio has quite a short presentation booked in, so it might be a little early for news on the likes of Gladiator 2. We will have our update on that one, in this life or the next.

Lionsgate at CinemaCon 2023 speculation

Lionsgate’s presentation on April 27 will mostly be devoted to a screening of its upcoming comedy movie Joy Ride. However, we’ll have our beady eyes open to see if there’s anything on the expanding universe of the John Wick movies, Saw 10, or Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

