Fast and Furious 10 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Dom Toretto back?

When is Fast and Furious 10 out? Vin Diesel’s action movie franchise about living life a quarter mile at a time continues to get bigger and bigger, and now it’s about to hit the stratosphere. After getting to orbit in Fast 9, Dom Toretto and his crew show zero signs of slowing down as we veer towards the tenth mainline instalment, with Justin Lin back at the steering wheel as director.

At this point, engines are really getting hot. John Cena has become part of the adventure movie series, as Dom’s long lost brother Jakob. Han (Sung Kang) is back, and Jason Statham is still around too, meaning there could be tension. They’ll need to work it all out, though, to take down Cipher (Charliza Theron), the cyberterrorist who’s been antagonising them for two films now.

She escaped again at the end of the last thriller movie, but now she’s up against a larger group than ever before, with characters from across the breadth of the Fast franchise showing up to lend a hand. What kind of high-octane antics can we expect from Fast 10? And when is it out? Strap in, because we’ve got all the information you need, right here.

Fast and Furious 10 release date: when does Fast and Furious 10 come out?

As of now, Fast and Furious 10 will come out in theatres on May 19. 2023. This is after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, the Justin Lin-directed sequel was scheduled for April 2, 2021, which then became Fast 9’s release date.

Fast and Furious 10 shifted to February 2023, before being pushed to April 2023, and finally, this date in May 2023. The scale of production on these movies, with their extended driving sequences and multiple set-pieces that are usually shot on location, makes coordinating around restrictions difficult. Rest assured we’ll keep this piece updated if anything changes.

Fast and Furious 10 trailer: is there a trailer for Fast and Furious 10?

Sadly, the brakes are still on for any promotion on Fast and Furious 10, and that includes the trailer. Production hasn’t officially started yet, and that means there’s nothing to edit into a teaser for us to ogle over.

It might be some time before we get one, too. Trailers for Fast movies tend to drop around the six month mark before the release date, putting an expected date on December 2022. But we’ll just have to wait and see!

Fast and Furious 10 plot: what will Fast and Furious 10 be about?

We have a pretty good understanding of what the general story of Fast 10 will be. For one thing, the driving narrative will be Dom, Letty, and everyone else trying to find Cipher. She’s evaded them twice now, and with all the heartache she’s caused, they’re going to be more determined than ever to bring her in.

In Fast 9, we got a taste of the crew going to space. Expect to see more of that, with Dom and some suped-up muscle car heading to the stars above in his battle with Cipher. He’ll be living life one quarter lightyear at a time.

Another plot point that’s sure to be prominent is Han’s revenge on Deckard Shaw. The Fast 9 post-credits scene had the two of them meet face-to-face, Deckard looking like he’s seen a ghost. As far as he’s concerned, he has: he tried to kill Han, and got pretty close, too. That’s not something easily forgiven or forgotten.

Fast and Furious 10 cast: who will be in Fast and Furious 10?

Although few people have been confirmed, we can safely assume all the regular cast will return. Vin Diesel is obviously in, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jason Statham – all the usuals. It’s likely that Helen Mirren and Kurt Russel, now also regulars, will appear in one form or another.

There’ll be more additions, too. The DCEU‘s Aquaman, Jason Momoa, has been confirmed for the Fast family. We’ll keep you informed on other Hollywood superstars who sign on to drive expensive cars at ludicrous speeds.

The Fast and Furious 10 cast is:

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsay

Sung Kang as Han

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Jason Momoa

Will Dwayne Johnson be in Fast and Furious 10?

No – Dwayne Johnson has been adamant that he will not appear in any more of the main Fast sequels. This is due to an ongoing feud between him and franchise star Vin Diesel. The two had a falling out while filming The Fate of the Furious, which has since spilt out into comments via interviews and social media.

Diesel requested Johnson’s return on Instagram. “You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other,” he says. “I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.”

It did little to change Johnson’s mind. “When Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he told CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

Unless something remarkable happens, that’s that. That’s everything we know about Fast and Furious 10. For more 100mph antics, check out our guides to The Flash, and Thor: Love and Thunder.