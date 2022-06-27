Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.

First of all, the MCU has transitioned into Phase 4, with the shockwaves of Infinity War and Thanos’ tyranny still being felt across the galaxy despite most lives being restored. Gamora (Zoe Saldana), for instance, is now dead — but also isn’t. When adoptive father Thanos killed her, it looked like that was it for the character, until a Variant the Guardians met while travelling back in time urged her to help them, which she did, before running away.

And then there’s the Guardian’s upcoming appearance in Thor 4, as well as their starring role in Disney Plus’ Holiday special later in 2022. It might feel a bit early to start thinking about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date now, but trust us — it’ll come around earlier than you think.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 release date

Volume 3 was initially meant to be released on May 1, 2020, but a combination of factors — including Gunn’s firing-and-rehiring, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gunn’s work on DCEU projects like Peacemaker and Suicide Squad led to the film’s release date being pushed back.

Filming for Volume 3 finally began in November 2021, and wrapped in May 2022. This means that the film is on track for its latest release date as issued by Marvel: May 5, 2023.

Now that there’s just post-production to deal with, the road to Guardians 3 should be a lot more plain-sailing: after all, it was announced all the way back in 2017, so we’ve been waiting long enough!

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 cast

Along with all our old favourites returning, there are a couple of new characters who are set to play a key role in the last chapter of the trilogy. Will Poulter, for example, is set to play Adam Warlock, a widely popular Sovereign from the comics who is created by Ayesha to defeat the Guardians once and for all.

Chukwudi Iwuji, who previously worked with James Gunn on Peacemaker has also been cast in a major role for the upcoming movie — but details on who exactly he’s set to play are scarce.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, however, Iwuji did drop some teasers: describing his character “extremely powerful”, and one of “the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe.” It’s likely we will get our first look at the character once the trailer for Guardians 3 drops.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar

Elizabeth Debcki as Ayesha

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji as TBA

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 plot

One of the post-credit scenes of Guardians 2 hinted that Adam Warlock was coming, with Ayesha standing in front of a golden cocoon, plotting her revenge on the Guardians before declaring, “I think I will call him Adam.”

With Poulter confirmed to be playing Adam Warlock, this more or less confirms that Guardians 3 will be a direct continuation of what this post-credit scene teased, with his character serving as one of the film’s Big Bads as he hunts down the Guardians on Ayesha’s orders.

But it isn’t just the new characters that are getting all the attention. Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, is also set to form an integral part of the film’s plot. In an interview with Deadline, Gunn explained that he always intended to finish Rocket’s character arc in the third movie.

This aligns well with plot speculation reported by We Got This Covered, with the outlet claiming that, along with Adam Warlock hunting down the Guardians, Rocket will take centre stage in this film, as he aims to hunt down and kill his creator: his existence being the result of animal experimentation gone haywire. Might we see the High Evolutionary? It would explain some of the set photos that have leaked online.

Of course, we can also expect Volume 3 to continue to pick up where Endgame left off: answering questions about the time-displaced Gamora and Nebula’s place in the group as well as dealing with whatever plot points arise during Love and Thunder and the Guardians Holiday Special — which is set to bridge the gap between Endgame, Thor 4, and Guardians 3.

As the final chapter in the Guardian’s story, Gunn previously teased to EW that the film was “pretty heavy, actually.” He said, “It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.” So, it sounds like you should get your tissues ready.

Guardians 3 will be in theatres on May 5, 2023.