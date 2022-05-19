Oppenheimer film – the latest on the new Christopher Nolan movie

What is the Oppenheimer release date? When Warner Bros announced it was planning on simultaneously releasing its movies in theatres and HBO Max on the same day for all of 2021, Christopher Nolan wasn’t happy. In fact, Nolan was so unimpressed that he walked away from Warners, the studio that had supported him for more than a decade .

However, Nolan wasn’t creatively homeless for long, and a bidding war began between the biggest studios for Hollywood’s newest auteur. It was Universal who triumphed, offering Nolan a deal so sweet it would give a dentist cavities. Basically, the man who redefined Batman for the modern era was given a blank cheque to make whatever movie he wanted, and he wanted to make an Oppenheimer film.

Who’s Oppenheimer, I hear you ask? Well, you’re in the right place. We’ve done some digging to bring you everything you could possibly want to know about this new movie. So here’s everything we could uncover about the Oppenheimer film release date, cast, plot, and more.

Oppenhimer film release date

Oppenheimer is currently slated for release on July 21, 2023. That seems unlikely to change as the film has been in production now since late February 2022, and there’s been no word of any hiccups as of yet.

Due to Nolan’s deal with Universal, we know a lot about the planned release because the man who made Inception doesn’t mess around when it comes to the art of projection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan had some exacting demands for the war movie.

They include a theatrical window of at least 100 days and three weeks before and after where Universal will not release any other films. Basically, if you want to watch a Universal film in July, you’re watching Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer film plot

The exact plot details of Oppenheimer aren’t known at the time, but we do know it’s a biopic based on the J. Robert Oppenheimer autobiography American Prometheus.

In case you didn’t know, Oppenheimer is often referred to as the ‘Father of the Atom Bomb and was a crucial player in the Manhattan Project, a multinational experiment that designed and built the first nuclear weapons used to end WW2.

That alone would be dramatic enough, but Oppenheimer’s life wasn’t all theoretically physics and weapons of mass destruction. Oppenheimer had a troubled relationship with his wife, began an affair, and was eventually the victim of McCarthyism due to his association with members of the American Communist Party. That’s a lot of life to put on celluloid!

Oppenheimer film cast

Who’s in Oppenheimer? Honestly, it would be easier to tell you who’s not in Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy is playing the eponymous scientist and will be leading an all-star cast including Emily Blunt, Roverty Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon. Check out the complete cast list below.

Who’s in the Oppenheimer film cast?

Cillian Murphy – J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt – Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer

Matt Damon – Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. – Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh – Jean Tatlock

Benny Safdie – Edward Teller

Josh Hartnett – Ernest Lawrence

Dylan Arnold – Frank Oppenheimer

Michael Angarano – Robert Serber

Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi

Josh Peck – Kenneth Bainbridge

Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe

Devon Bostick – Seth Neddermeyer

Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer

Dane DeHaan

Rami Malek

Jack Quaid

Matthew Modine

Olli Haaskivi

Alden Ehrenreich

David Krumholtz

Kenneth Branagh

David Dastmalchian

Jason Clarke

Louise Lombard

Scott Grimes

Christopher Denham

James D’Arcy

David Rysdahl

Guy Burnet

Harrison Gilbertson

Matthias Schweighöfer

Alex Wolff

Tony Goldwyn

Trond Fausa Aurvåg

Gary Oldman

Josh Zuckerman

Olivia Thirlby

Casey Affleck

Judging by the number of big-name actors appearing in the film, we’re guessing a lot of these appearances will be glorified cameos. Indeed Gary Oldman seems to have confirmed our suspicions telling Deadline he’s got “one scene” and appears in about “a page and a half” of the script.

Behind the camera, Nolan’s working with a group of frequent collaborators. Hoyte van Hoytema, who shot Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet, is the film’s cinematographer, while Emma Thomas and Charles Roven will produce. Ludwig Göransson, who crafted the Tenet score, will be composing.