The Flash first reactions call it an all-time great superhero movie

Along with everything announced at CinemaCon 2023, the entertainment industry and DCU fans alike are reeling after a special preview screening of The Flash movie, which is bringing back Michael Keaton‘s Batman.

The first reactions are putting it within arm’s reach of the DC movies of all time — this makes Warner Bros.’s solid dedication to the Ezra Miller movie ahead of The Flash release date more sensical.

Tom Cruise praised the movie earlier this year, and rumblings of extremely successful test screenings lit up a path for the speedster, but these first reactions may give Barry Allen a fast track to the #1 spot at the box office upon release.

Slated for June 16, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, “It’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.” This follows James Gunn previously saying it’s “one of the best,”.

IT and The Flash’s director Andy Muschietti praised Miller, “I discovered they are an incredible comedian and also [handled] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.” Some of that spectacle can be seen in the new The Flash trailer below.

Social media is also ablaze with those who were lucky enough to catch the screening, calling it inventive, zany, and the most comedic DC movie yet. Germain Lussier referred to it as “Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and Erik Davis called it an “all-timer.”

With the Aquaman 2 release date coming later this year, sounds like there's a lot to live up to.