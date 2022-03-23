The Meg 2 release date – everything we know on Jason Statham’s sequel

When is The Meg 2 being released? When you make a movie that has Jason Statham fighting a 70-foot shark, you’re going to get a pretty fun movie. With 2018’s monster movie The Meg, Warner Bros not only made an entertaining blockbuster movie, they also created a money-making machine. With a worldwide gross of over $530 million against a $130 million budget, it was inevitable that we would get a sequel, and we’re sure you’re all super excited for The Meg 2: The Trench.

The Meg 2 is going to be directed by British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, who is more renowned for his work in quirky independent films. It’s a bit of a left-field and fascinating choice to give the project to him, but one we are very much in support of.

The first movie was a tongue-in-cheek action movie with questionable science and schlocky set pieces, which peaked with Jason Statham punching a shark on the nose. Pure cinema, right? But when can we expect to see The Meg 2? Don’t worry about wading into shark-infested waters just yet, we’ve done the deep dive for you and have the answers you seek.

The Meg 2 release date: When is The Meg 2 out?

The Meg 2 doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet. All we know so far is that the movie will arrive at some point in 2023.

What we do know, however, is that the sequel started filming in London, in January 2022, so the beach ball is well and truly rolling. We’ve not heard any confirmation that the shoot has wrapped yet, so we presume it is still ongoing.

A blockbuster movie like The Meg 2 is very likely to secure a summer release, just like the first movie, which released in August 2018. If we were to take an educated guess, we would pencil a date in around that time in 2023 for The Meg 2.

The Meg 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for The Meg 2?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for The Meg 2 right now. While we do know the movie had started filming back in January 2022, we haven’t seen any confirmation that the production has wrapped.

With a 2023 release date, but no specific date pinned down right now, it’s hard to know when a trailer will drop.

The Meg 2 plot: What will happen in The Meg 2?

Honestly, who knows? Judging by the first movie, anything can happen in the world of The Meg, and we really hope Ben Wheatley goes all out to ramp up the crazy levels for the sequel.

The director has quite an impressive filmography, laced with dark humour and horror movie elements, and with The Meg 2 diving into The Trench, we’re expecting some pretty scary scenes. Wheatley however, isn’t sure if the movie will receive an R-rating.

No plot details have actually been released at this point, so we have to use our imagination in the meantime. We know Jason Statham will undoubtedly deliver another typically charming, energetic, and badass performance as Jonas Taylor, as we see him enter the water for round 2 with his super-sized nemesis.

Why he has to take on the megalodon again, and whether the titular beast will be the only monster Statham encounters, remains to be seen. But, with the many unknown mysteries of the ocean, we’re sure there’s plenty of fearsome foes waiting for him down there.

The Meg 2 cast: Who’s in The Meg 2?

As it stands, the only key character returning for The Meg 2 is the main man himself, Jason Statham. Let’s face it, aside from the huge shark, we’re all invested in this sequel for Stath and his character, Jonas Taylor.

Alongside him, we will see supporting cast members Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy reprise their roles as Mac, Meiying, and DJ, respectively.

Joining the cast are new additions Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Chinese superstar Jing Wu, and Ray Strachan, who all have currently unknown roles. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Guillory described The Meg 2 as “unbelievably exciting,” which bodes well for this shark sequel.

It remains to be seen whether Ruby Rose will return for The Meg 2. There has been no confirmation yet, but Rose is certainly the biggest name missing from the cast list for the sequel, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her back in the role of Jaxx.

Sadly, there is still no news regarding the future of Pippin, the adorable pooch who seemingly escaped the clutches of death in The Meg. Although she was presumed dead earlier in the film, she was spotted again, alive and well, at the end of the first movie. We sincerely hope we get to see more of her escapades in The Meg 2.

The cast of The Meg 2 is:

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Sienna Guillory

Cliff Curtis as James ‘Mac’ Mackreides

Skyler Samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Page Kennedy as DJ

Sophia Cai as Meiying

Jing Wu

Ray Strachan

