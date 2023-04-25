Spider-Man – who is Kraven the Hunter?

Who is Kraven the Hunter? The universe of movies over at Sony related to Spider-Man characters – the Venom-verse, perhaps? – is set to expand this year, when Kraven the Hunter enters the arena. The fan-favourite comic book villain, and occasional anti-hero, is finally getting his moment in the big screen spotlight.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Kraven the Hunter in a new movie this year, after the character has been constantly rumoured for future Spider-Man movies ever since the Tobey Maguire era. Now, one of the best Spider-Man villains has his own room to shine, and we can’t wait to see what it has to offer – especially as director J.C. Chandor has been given the freedom of an R-rating to play with.

So before the Kraven the Hunter release date brings the formidable big-game specialist to multiplexes, let’s ask: who is Kraven the Hunter, and explore his comic book origins. By the time those cinema doors open, you’ll be as battle-ready as the man himself.

Who is Kraven the Hunter?

Kraven the Hunter is a Spider-Man villain given superhuman powers by drinking a potion made from jungle herbs.

Kraven was first introduced to the canon of the best Marvel villains way back in a 1964 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. He’s a game hunter who has some sort of moral code around fairness and prefers using his bare hands to weaponry. He targets Spider-Man as the ultimate prey to prove himself as the world’s greatest hunter.

In the comics, Kraven frequently consumes a mysterious serum made up of herbs in order to give himself superhuman physical abilities – including enhanced senses for hunting – and slow down the ageing process.

Even without the serum, he’s an accomplished athlete and a master of manipulating painful pressure points on the human body. We wouldn’t want to knock his beer over in a pub, that’s for sure.

Kraven was a founder member of the villainous team the Sinister Six. Meanwhile, his half-brother the Chameleon (Fred Hechinger in the movie) is also a super-villain, and his movie will feature voodoo priestess Calypso as his lover, played by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. Kraven’s life is never dull.

So that’s what you need to know about Kraven the Hunter before he steps into the Spider-Man movie world. Elsewhere in Sony’s universe of Spidey coverage, we’ve got the information you need on the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date and the Venom 3 release date.

