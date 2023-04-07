Everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. If you’re in the UK and have sensed a massive disturbance in The Force, don’t panic. That’s not Alderaan being blown up. That’s Star Wars Celebration beginning in London. Yes, that’s right, from April 7 to April 9, fans from across the globe will be celebrating a galaxy far, far away.

You don’t have to be there to learn about all the new Star Wars movies and TV series being announced, though. We’ve sent our own intrepid reporter down to celebration, and she’s bringing you all the Star Wars news that’s fit to print. So strap in. Here’s everything that was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

More Star Wars movies are on the way

After a rather long hiatus, we’ve finally got confirmation that more Star Wars movies are in development. The three new films will be directed by James Mangold, who’s currently working on Indiana Jones 5; Dave Filoni, the brains behind the popular Star Wars series Clone Wars; and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, who directed Ms Marvel.

The three movies will explore different parts of the Star Wars timeline, with Mangold going back thousands of years to “the dawn of the Jedi”; Filoni meanwhile will focus on the New Republic and tie together the current Star Wars Disney Plus shows; finally Obaid-Chinoy is working on a science fiction movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

And finally, the big one… the rumours are true – we found out at the panel that THREE new #StarWars movies are on the way, each at different points of time in the SW timeline #SWCE2023 #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/aJ3TIk1a9e — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) April 7, 2023

The new Star Wars timeline

At the announcement, the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, showed a diagram which seemed to spell out the new Star Wars timeline.

The timeline now starts at the Dawn of the Jedi and goes through the Old Republic, High Republic, Fall of the Jedi, Reign of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, New Republic, Rise of the First Order, all the way to the New Jedi Order.

Presumably, all the new Star Wars projects will be set within these different eras of a galaxy far, far away, although that’s speculation on our part for now.

Finally, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s #StarWars movie will take place 15 years after ROS and establish of a new Jedi Order … led by none other than REY SKYWALKER with a returning DAISY RIDLEY!!!! #SWCE#StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/VL7VKdnqvw — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) April 7, 2023

Rey Skywalker returns

Daisy Ridley will reprise the role of Rey in Obaid-Chinoy’s movie focused on the New Jedi Order. The film will reportedly be set 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker and will see Jedi Master Rey attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order.

The Ahsoka trailer and release window announced

We got our first proper look at Rosario Dawson in the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series. You don’t need us to tell you what happened in the trailer, though. You can watch it below but be warned, the Heir to the Empire is on the rise.

We also now know that Star Wars: Ahsoka will officially be released on Disney Plus in August 2023, and Dawson teased that we may get a second season if we’re lucky. That wasn’t all, though. They confirmed which Star Wars character Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing. Winstead is Hera Syndulla, who was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels.

First things first, Andor season 2 will be coming in August 2024 – we got a first-look glimpse at the season, and here's the 411: News of the rebellion is spreading, and things are heating up… #StarWarsCelebration #StarWars #SWCE2023 pic.twitter.com/SMHyzo6zYq — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) April 7, 2023

An Andor season 2 release window

We still don’t know the Andor season 2 release date, but we do know they’re aiming for an August 2024 release. Series creator Tony Gilroy also confirmed that the series started filming in November and is about halfway through shooting at this point.

The Acoylte plot details

While we didn’t get The Acolyte release date, they shared some plot details. Series creator Leslye Headland confirmed that the show would be told from the bad guy’s perspective and added that she pitched it to Kathleen Kennedy as Frozen meets Kill Bill.

“It’s the High Republic near the beginning of the prequels and an exciting part of the timeline. This is when the bad guys are outnumbered,” Headland explained. “They are the underdogs. I’m really excited for you guys to see things you haven’t seen in live-action yet.”

Okay, onto #TheSkeletonCrew – the exclusive teaser streamed at the event revealed that Jude Law (who was there in the flesh, by the way) would be playing a Jedi #SWCE #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/WfpT0bDZvZ — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) April 7, 2023

The Skeleton Crew trailer

The Skeleton Crew trailer dropped as well, but they haven’t made it publically available yet, so we can’t share it with you, I’m afraid, nor did we learn the Skeleton Crew release date. That said, the series lead Jude Law turned up and explained how excited he was to work on a Star Wars show.

“I was six years old when this galaxy, this world gripped me, blew my mind. I feel like I’ve been in preparation ever since,” Law said. It was a total pleasure. I think one of the highlights was working with the incredible, talented people working behind the scenes. It was a true dream come true.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones 5 also got another exciting trailer which you can watch below.

Indiana Jones 5 also got another exciting trailer which you can watch below.