Bad Boys 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Bad Boys 4 release date? A trilogy just isn’t enough for the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence double team, so the pair are coming back for a fourth movie.

The original Bad Boys movie is heralded as one of the best ’90s movies of the era, and still remains one of the best action movies of all time. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as a pair of hard-hitting detectives, the Michael Bay flick is exactly the kind of over-the-top, badass crime thriller movie we all love to watch. Since the original in 1995, we had to wait eight years for Bad Boys 2, and then another 17 years for Bad Boys 3.

Now, we’re looking ahead to the Bad Boys 4 release date, as well as all the details on the plot and cast for the upcoming detective movie.

Bad Boys 4 release date speculation

As of April 2023 there is no Bad Boys 4 release date. However, the project has got the green light and it is moving forward as we speak.

Bad Boys 4 was actually confirmed back in 2020, but after Will Smith’s slap incident at the Oscars in 2022, things were put on hold. Now the dust has settled, Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence have featured in a video on Twitter giving an update on the new movie.

While the cameras haven’t started rolling just yet, at least things are moving in the right direction. Still, we would estimate a release date at the back end of 2024, and that is being optimistic.

Bad Boys 4 plot speculation

As of April 2023 there are no details about the Bad Boys 4 plot. However we can look at events of Bad Boys For Life for clues about where the next movie could go.

By the end of the previous film, Mike and Marcus had been placed in charge of the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO). We suspect their new position at AMMO will be the focus of Bad Boys 4.

Bad Boys 3 also gave us the revelation that Mike may have had a son, Armando (Jacob Scipio), with the cartel leader Isabel. Despite Isabel’s destructive exit from the franchise, Armando saw the light and helped Mike and Marcus. Nevertheless, he ended up in prison, but we saw Mike visiting him with the offer of redemption. We expect to see that redemption in Bad Boys 4, as well as the development of the father-son relationship between Mike and Armando.

Bad Boys 4 cast speculation

We know that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will star in the Bad Boys 4 cast. They will reprise their roles as Detective Mike Lowrey and Detective Marcus Burnett, respectively.

The only other actor confirmed to appear in Bad Boys 4 is Vanessa Hudgens, who will once again take on the role of Kelly. Hudgens was in the previous film, Bad Boys For Life, as the weapons expert for AMMO.

We suspect Jacob Scipio will be back as Armando, too, but nothing has been made official there. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Paola Núñez on the scene once again, with her character Rita Secada being promoted to Captain at the end of the last film.

Behind the camera will be Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. They helmed the third film in the series, and are also known as the directors who worked on the DCU superhero movie Batgirl, before it got sent to the scrapheap.

That's all we know about Bad Boys 4 for now.