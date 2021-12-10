Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) out?

When does Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 come out? One of the best animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, had fans clamouring for more as soon as the credits rolled. We ended up waiting a full year, but Sony confirmed two sequels in November 2019, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back as writers and producers.

Since then, we’ve only had small updates. Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen would return as the protagonists, and Miguel O’Hara, otherwise known as Spider-Man 2099, is due to appear, per the post-credits scene. After that, it’s uncharted territory in the multiverse, with another set of converging timelines for Miles to explore.

The creative team features new directors in Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with Chris Callaham joining Lord and Miller as a writer. The whole project looks set to capitalise on Into the Spider-Verse with more visionary animation, more strange versions of Spider-Man, and more trouble for Miles and Gwen. If you have any burning questions, you’ve come to the right place – we have plenty of pictures of Spider-Man. Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date: when can you see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

The theatrical release date for the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), is October 7, 2022. Like many action movies, this date shifted due to Covid-19, but thankfully only once, from April 2022 to now. The production was being planned as far back as 2018, based on the positive buzz around Into the Spider-Verse, giving a healthy amount of runway for unforeseen circumstances.

No other hurdles or bumps have been reported as yet, so we can expect that October date to stick. So long as no other inter-dimensional catastrophes arise, we should be safe to catch up with the Spider-Verse come autumn 2022.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailer: is there a trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

Yes, and it gives us quite a bit to gawk at. First, there’s Spider-Gwen popping through to say hello to Miles while he’s daydreaming and listening to music. She checks his journals, and finds evidence that he might have a crush – bless.

He’s grounded, but she pressures him into going on an adventure. Cut to him in his Spidey suit hurtling through time and space and landing in some new and unforeseen alternate reality. Just as he’s getting his bearings, Spider-Man 2099 jumps in and grabs him.

The two tumble into some futuristic highway or other, and Miles is well and truly getting thrown around. Different animation styles return, giving each setting and backdrop its own distinct tone and flavour, and the difference in fidelity from the last is pretty jaw-dropping.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 plot: what is the story of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

We have a synopsis for the Spider-sequel, though it doesn’t reveal much beyond that there’ll be a full team of Spider-People, and they’ll be facing a threat larger than anything they’ve faced previously. Oh dear! And knowing this part one of two, things could get very wild indeed.

The full Into the Spider-Verse 2 synopsis reads: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. “

We know Spider-Man 2099 is in there, but who else could be included? Spiders-Man? Spider-Cat? Spirit Spider? The possibilities are almost endless!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 cast: who is in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

The cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is expected to be quite large, and star-studded. Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, and Kathryn Hahn were part of the first, setting a high bar.

Shameik Moore is returning to voice Miles Morales, and Hailee Steinfeld is back voicing Gwen Stacy – now a Marvel twofer with Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. Then we have Oscar Isaac portraying Miguel O’Hara. Jake Johnson is confirmed to reprise Peter B Parker, and those are all the major names we have so far.

The confirmed cast for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse 2 is:

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales)

Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen)

Oscar Isaac (as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099)

Jake Johnson (as Peter B Parker/Spider-Man)

Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman)

Phil Lord commented on Twitter that Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man, has been designed, but we’ve no confirmation of his appearance as yet.

And there you have it, everything you should know about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. We'll be keeping this piece updated as more news swings in on the Spider-movie.