The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date, plot, cast, and more

When is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes out? After the huge success of The Hunger Games franchise, it should come as no surprise that a spin-off from the adventure movie series is on the way. The only surprise is that it’s taken this long for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to come along.

The first of four Hunger Games movies came out a decade ago, with sequels arriving each year until 2015. The original action movie series starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a young citizen of the dystopian world within which the movies based on books are set.

On her journey in the games, she takes on and overthrows the evil President Snow. It is this dictator and his origin story that form the basis of the new prequel movie, but what is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date? What will the science fiction movie be about exactly? And who is part of the all-star cast? Well, we volunteered as tribute, and have gathered all the information you need.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date

Good news, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date is set for November 17, 2023. We know that’s quite a while away, but at least we have a date in the calendar to look forward to.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the Hunger Games movies, has been developing more stories from the teen movie world since 2017. When the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins came along, plans were almost immediately announced that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would be adapted into a movie.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot speculation

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot will be directly influenced by the novel of the same name, a story set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games movie and detailing Coriolanus Snow’s early experiences with the games.

This version of Snow will be a far cry from the ruthless dictator we see in the Hunger Games movies. Though he originally comes from a rich and powerful family, Snow is an orphan in this story and now lives in poverty with his grandmother.

Coriolanus (or Coryo as he is called in the book) is assigned to mentor a young tribute called Lucy Gray Baird for the upcoming tenth annual Hunger Games. As the pair bond, their relationship blossoms into a romantic connection, which proves problematic given their social standing.

As the games become more and more violent and Coryo’s role in their new format develops, we should expect to see young Snow have a choice to make – will he choose love, or power? Well, we kinda know the answer to that already, but it’ll be fun to see his thought process.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast will be led by Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow. He will be joined by Rachel Zegler in the role of Lucy Gray Baird.

Blyth has most recently appeared in the TV series The Gilded Age, while Zegler was the star of the latest Steven Spielberg movie, West Side Story. She is also set to play Disney Princess Snow White in an upcoming live-action Disney movie.

Euphoria alum Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coryo’s cousin. Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will take on the role of Casca Highbottom, the creator of the Hunger Games.

DCEU actor Viola Davis will star as the main villain of the movie, playing head gamemaker of the Hunger Games, Dr. Volumnia Gaul. It’s another bad guy role for the esteemed actor, after her turn as Amanda Waller in the DC movie world.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast:

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Jason Schwartzman

Michael Arndt

Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote

Mackenzie Lansing as Coral

Zoe Renee as Lysistrata Vickers

Luna Kuse as Brandy

Nina Jacobson

Athena Strates as Persephone Price

Dimitri Abold as Reaper

Lloyd Sherr as Festus Creed

George Somner as Spruce

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

That's everything we know about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date at the moment, but as the big day draws nearer, we're sure to get more and more details.