Is Kraven the Hunter R-rated? The most notorious hunter in the Marvel Comics world is heading to the big screen at last. One of Spider-Man’s biggest foes on the page over the years, Kraven has always fallen short of getting the chance to make a movie debut.

That will all change this year with the Kraven the Hunter release date. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is lined up to lead the cast of the new movie, in which he will play one of the best Spider-Man villains. It’s an exciting addition to Sony’s world of Spider-Man movies, while we wait for the Venom 3 release date to come around.

Kraven the Hunter is a superhuman being, who prefers to take out prey with his bare hands. That’s a modus operandi more violent than in any of the best superhero movies, so we’ve been asking: is Kraven the Hunter R-rated for a while. Fortunately, we now know the answer.

Is Kraven the Hunter R-rated?

Yes, Kraven the Hunter will officially be an R-rated movie, opening up all manner of bloodshed and chaos.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson appeared in a pre-recorded video message at CinemaCon 2023 and declared that Kraven the Hunter will be R-rated, introducing the first footage from the movie.

And that footage was very violent indeed, including someone getting their nose bitten off. Unfortunately, it was only shown to CinemaCon attendees and is not available online. We expect to see a trailer soon, though.

That sort of footage will be enough to assuage any doubts about whether the Kraven movie will be sanitised in any way. It’s an emphatic no. You can’t bite noses off in a PG-13 movie. Not last time we checked anyway. Any scuffles between Kraven and one of the strongest Spider-Man villains could get nasty.

