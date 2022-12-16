Avatar 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Avatar 3 release date? Finally, after over a decade, Avatar 2 is here, and like most James Cameron movies, it’s quite good. The science fiction movie brings us back to Pandora for more from the Na’vi.

Jake Sully an Neytiri now have a family, though settling down isn’t so simple. They’re joined by Sigourney Weaver’s Kiri, who’s now a teenager Na’vi. In Avatar 2, we start to see the machinations of James Cameron’s operatic vision that’ll encompass a total of five action movies. As you might expect, the concepts are grand and majestic.

Since we have the second installment, though, when is the Avatar 3 release date? Will we have to wait another ten years? The good news is we don’t have to wait that long at all. In fact, now that we’re back on Pandora, our next visit is quite soon indeed!

What is the Avatar 3 release date?

The Avatar 3 release date is set for December 20, 2024. After a number of delays related to the prolonged production process for the Avatar sequels, this date is expected to hold.

This third instalment was largely filmed on the trot of Avatar 2, reducing the workload and time needed once the second is in cinemas. That said, this is James Cameron we’re talking about, and the scale and complexity could mean things change. Watch this space.

Who is in the Avatar 3 cast?

The Avatar 3 cast will feature many of the regulars from the franchise so far. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver of the Avatar 2 cast are all due to appear alongside Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

The confirmed Avatar 3 cast is:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin

Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue

CCH Pounder as Mo’at

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Oona Chaplin as Varang

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

David Thewlis

What will happen in the Avatar 3 plot?

It’s likely that Avatar 2 will pick up close to where The Way of Water ended with the threat of a full-scale human invasion of Pandora. Thankfully Jake and his family have been fully accepted into the water tribe now, so they’ll likely have allies in the coming war.

There’s also the threat of Colonel Quaritch, he’s still out there, but did anyone else think they were setting up a redemption arc for the villain? Finally, there’s the blossoming romance between Lo’ak and Reya.

That's everything we know about the Avatar 3 release date.