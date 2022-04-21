New movies in cinemas May 2022

What new movies are coming to cinemas this May? Spring is giving way to summer here in the Northern Hemisphere and that means one thing: it’s getting hotter. But the mercury in your thermometer isn’t the only thing heating up, we’re heading into blockbuster season when the hottest movies hit cinemas.

So what new movies can we expect this May? Well, it’s a good time to be a fan of alternate dimensions with the sorcerer supreme Stephen Strange returning in Doctor Strange 2 to put a stop to the madness consuming the multiverse. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh will be dealing with her own multidimensional problems in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

Parallel universes aside, though, there’s something for everyone with horror movies, animated movies, and even a thriller movie or two coming out this May (we know it’s brilliant). So if you need to seek shelter from the growing heat, why not take shelter in an air-conditioned cinema and watch one of these wonderful new movies.

New movies coming out in US cinemas this May

New Movies – May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Happening

The Twin

Summer of ’85: Mackey Returns

Around the World in 80 Days

The Ravine

New Movies – May 13, 2022

Firestarter

The Innocents

The Last Victim

New Movies – May 20, 2022

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Men

Good Mourning

New Movies – May 27, 2022

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Top Gun: Maverick

New movies coming out in UK cinemas this May

New Movies – (UK) May 5, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

New Movies – (UK) May 6, 2022

Arica

Wake Up Punk

Cabaret (50th Anniversary)

Ode To The Spring

Wild Men

Eleven Day In May

Atabai

Barry and Joan

New Movies – (UK) May 11, 2022

This Much I Know To Be True

New Movies – (UK) May 13 2022

Dobermann (25th Anniversary)

Firestarter

Spitfire Over Berlin

The Quiet Girl

Vortex

Father Stu

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Anek

New Movies – (UK) May 18, 2022

Tosh

New Movies – (UK) May 20, 2022

The Innocents

Vampyr (90th Anniversary 2K Restoration)

Benediction

Emergency

RoboCop Director’s Cut (4K Restoration)

A-ha: The Movie

The Big Hit

The Road Dance

New Movies – (UK) May 27, 2022

Luzzu

Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts

Between Two Worlds

Bob’s Burgers

Get Carter (4K Restoration)

Top Gun Maverick

Psycho (Original Theatrical Cut – 4K Restoration)

Lancaster

