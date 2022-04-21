New movies in cinemas May 2022

What new movies are coming to cinemas this May? Spring is giving way to summer here in the Northern Hemisphere and that means one thing: it’s getting hotter. But the mercury in your thermometer isn’t the only thing heating up, we’re heading into blockbuster season when the hottest movies hit cinemas.
So what new movies can we expect this May? Well, it’s a good time to be a fan of alternate dimensions with the sorcerer supreme Stephen Strange returning in Doctor Strange 2 to put a stop to the madness consuming the multiverse. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh will be dealing with her own multidimensional problems in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.
Parallel universes aside, though, there’s something for everyone with horror movies, animated movies, and even a thriller movie or two coming out this May (we know it’s brilliant). So if you need to seek shelter from the growing heat, why not take shelter in an air-conditioned cinema and watch one of these wonderful new movies.
New movies coming out in US cinemas this May
New Movies – May 6, 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Happening
- The Twin
- Summer of ’85: Mackey Returns
- Around the World in 80 Days
- The Ravine
New Movies – May 13, 2022
- Firestarter
- The Innocents
- The Last Victim
New Movies – May 20, 2022
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Men
- Good Mourning
New Movies – May 27, 2022
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
- Top Gun: Maverick
New movies coming out in UK cinemas this May
New Movies – (UK) May 5, 2022
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
New Movies – (UK) May 6, 2022
- Arica
- Wake Up Punk
- Cabaret (50th Anniversary)
- Ode To The Spring
- Wild Men
- Eleven Day In May
- Atabai
- Barry and Joan
New Movies – (UK) May 11, 2022
- This Much I Know To Be True
New Movies – (UK) May 13 2022
- Dobermann (25th Anniversary)
- Firestarter
- Spitfire Over Berlin
- The Quiet Girl
- Vortex
- Father Stu
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
- Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
- Anek
New Movies – (UK) May 18, 2022
- Tosh
New Movies – (UK) May 20, 2022
- The Innocents
- Vampyr (90th Anniversary 2K Restoration)
- Benediction
- Emergency
- RoboCop Director’s Cut (4K Restoration)
- A-ha: The Movie
- The Big Hit
- The Road Dance
New Movies – (UK) May 27, 2022
- Luzzu
- Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts
- Between Two Worlds
- Bob’s Burgers
- Get Carter (4K Restoration)
- Top Gun Maverick
- Psycho (Original Theatrical Cut – 4K Restoration)
- Lancaster
