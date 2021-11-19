Ghostbusters 4 release date – will there be a Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2?

What is the Ghostbusters 4 release date? After more than thirty years, the original Ghostbusters are back in the new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The question now is, was this the last gasp of a franchise detained for the containment unit or is it full of life?

Well, Afterlife director Jason Reitman has made it clear he wants to see the series continue beyond his movie. “I think it’s no secret that my father and I would love Ghostbusters mythology to keep growing from Afterlife,” he told The Digital Fix when we asked about a sequel. “We wanted to make a movie that would set the table for all kinds of Ghostbusters films.”

Unfortunately, when we pressed him on it, he couldn’t tell us any specifics. “I don’t know what they are, and I can’t tell you what they are,” he explained. That said, it’s interesting to speculate where the franchise might go after Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s ending. It certainly teased that the boys in grey weren’t done just yet. So here’s everything we know about Ghostbusters 4. Also yes we know that technically Afterlife, is the fourth movie in the franchise but Reitman’s continuation doesn’t count Ghostbusters (2016) as part of the mainline story.

Ghostbusters 4 release date: When will Ghostbusters 4 be released?

Well, considering Ghostbusters: Afterlife has only just hit theatres, and a sequel hasn’t been officially greenlit, it’s going to be a while. Don’t worry, though; we doubt it’ll take another thirty years or more for there to be news of a sequel.

Ghostbusters; Afterlife got the greenlight in 2019 and was supposed to be out in 2020, so they can turn these films around quite quickly. Without any official word from Sony or the Ghost Corp, there’s little point in trying to guess when the Afterlife sequel will land.

If there’s something strange: Best horror movies

We also know that the first movie was developed in total secrecy. So maybe things are further along with the Ghostbusters sequel than we know?

Ghostbusters 4 plot: What will Ghostbusters 4 be about?

Well, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife post-credit scene definitely set up a sequel. What form it takes, though, we couldn’t say with any certainty, and when we asked Reitman, he didn’t tell us.

He did however say that “every culture has a relationship with the supernatural”. It’s possible with the money we’re told Zeddemore made in finance after leaving the Ghostbusters he sets up a new office, and maybe even franchises it out? Perhaps we could see new Ghostbusters offices opening around the world?

Blast ’em! Best action movies

The film could also follow Phoebe, Trevor, and the rest of the new generation on another adventure. We’ve already had them battle the Ghostbuster’s old enemy Gozer, so maybe next time it should be a new enemy. Just keep them away from talking paintings, please.

Ghostbusters 4 cast: Who’ll be in Ghostbusters 4?

Considering how good she was in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we’d like to see McKenna Grace return as Phebe Spengler. If you’re bringing back Phoebe, you’d have to bring back Carrie Coon as her mum Callie and Finn Wolfhard as her brother Trevor – if he’s not too busy with Stranger Things.

While we’d love to see the original team suit up again, we’re sceptical they’ll all be back. Afterlife clearly sets up Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore as the Ghostbuster’s new benefactor, so it would make sense for him to return. Similarly, we see that Dan Ackroyd’s Ray Stantz is still in New York working at his occult book shop, so he could come back.

Spooks and spectres: Best ghost movies

Bill Murray, on the other hand, is the odd man out. Murray’s been notoriously cagey in the past about wanting to return to the Ghostbusters franchise. While he did come back for Afterlife, and he may return if he likes the script, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the last we saw of Peter Venkman.

That’s everything w know about Ghostbusters 4 for now. If you want to read more about the team who put the ‘go in ghosts’, check out our interview with Jason Reitman.