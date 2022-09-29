What are the 2023 movies that we can’t wait for? From franchises to indie breakaways, 2022 was a great year for movie lovers and studios alike. We had Top Gun: Maverik, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and who can forget the horror movie Nope? You may think 2022 was a hard act to follow, but trust us, 2023 is up for the challenge and ready to blow you away with its line-up.

We hope you are ready to feel spoiled because 2023 is packed with Marvel movies, action, horror, a new Christopher Nolan flick, and some stellar animation too. Franchises such as Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones are coming out the gate with big stories and stunts, and the most famous plastic doll is getting prepped for her first live-action outing.

In short, there are plenty of upcoming films to start getting excited for. But we here at The Digital Fix have a few favourites and front-runners already on our list to share with you all. Here are the top 2023 movies we can’t wait for.

2023 movies we can’t wait for:

Dune: Part 2

The follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s incredible 2021 science fiction movie Dune, Dune: Part 2 is probably the most anticipated film of 2023 amongst all of us here at The Digital Fix, period. Adapting Frank Herbert’s iconic novel of the same name, the first Dune movie grabbed 11 Oscar nominations and with some new A-listers added to the sequel; we are expecting bigger and better things for the franchise come next year.

Adam Butler and Florence Pugh are among the newcomers set to join the next chapter of the epic Spice adventure, joining Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the intergalactic resource race, so yeah, our expectations are pretty much sky high. Dune: Part Two arrives on October 20, 2023.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

If you aren’t excited about the upcoming spy movie Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, I’m sorry, but you are lying. Even if action movies aren’t your thing, the sheer level of suspense from all the delays and setbacks that this film has faced is enough to get you invested in Tom Cruise’s upcoming outing as agent Hunt.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie (that’s right, he’s back!) Dead Reckoning is the seventh film in the Mission Impossible franchise, and like its predecessors, is set to be a Tom Cruise movie full of adrenaline-laced stunts…what more could you want? Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres on July 14, 2023.

Oppenheimer

When Christopher Nolan announces a new movie, everyone sits up and pays attention. Now imagine if that new Nolan movie also had a production budget of $100 million, and a deal that said Universal studios couldn’t show another flick for a three-week period before and after its release. Oh, and let’s not mention how nearly every character cast in it is an A-lister too.

Oppenheimer, in short, sounds like a spectacle that we are all for and are dying to see. Telling the story of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, it’s a war movie covered in mystery that, from its current reputation, already has a lot to live up to. Oppenheimer will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Barbie

Even if you aren’t a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, it’s hard not to be excited about Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie based on Mattel’s famous plastic doll. Apart from holding a stellar cast with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film is also the first live-action Barbie outing after tons of animated features. So yeah, history is being made, folks!

We are also looking forward to the new Barbie movie because we have absolutely no idea what kind of film it will be. In viral videos, Ken has been shown screaming like a little girl while Barbie punches the lights out of some guy on roller skates.

Like many film fans, we are intrigued about Gerwig’s vision and can’t wait to see the hot pink story on the silver screen. Barbie opens in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Renfield

I mean, come on! Who doesn’t want to see Nicolas Cage as Dracula, am I right? Directed by Chris McKay, the horror movie Renfield is set to follow the life of the henchman of Count Dracula, played by Nicholas Hoult of X-Men: First Class fame.

The pitch for the film has everything, be it comedy, romance, and of course some spooky features too. The Digital Fix are advocates for both feel-good movies and scary films, and from the sound of it, Renfield is set to tick both of those boxes – meaning it will be a flick to watch no matter what mood you are in.

Oh, and I cannot stress this enough, there is also the fact that I want nothing more than to see Nicolas Cage stick on some vampire teeth and embrace his Transylvanian destiny. Renfield is scheduled to release on April 14, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Forget about the Multiverse of Madness or the Marvel movie No Way Home, because this interdimensional Spider-Man movie is set to blow its competitors out of the water come 2023. The sequel to the hit animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will see Miles Morales return to the big screen for an all-new web-slinging adventure.

Since its predecessor is so beloved, and just generally banged (it even won an Oscar) – obviously, Across the Spider-Verse had to be on our list. The movie swings into the cinemas on June 2, 2023

Wonka

Paul King stole all of our hearts with the family movie Paddington, and now we are ready for his take on one of the most iconic children’s stories of all time – Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wonka is the prequel movie to the story of the sweet mogul that will star Timothée Chalamet as the titular character.

We have never seen a film dedicated to the beginning of Willy Wonka’s empire, despite there being two movies of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Hollywood history already. Wonka is set to be a musical as well as a fantasy movie and is packed with possibilities. No one knows what the story will unravel, but we are sure that King will gift us all with another masterpiece. Wonka will arrive in theatres on December 15, 2023.

Indiana Jones 5

We have been waiting for over a decade for Indy’s next outing, and it’s safe to say that every adventure movie fan is relieved that a 2023 release date has been set in stone. Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford put on his fedora once again and return as everyone’s favourite professor – in what many think will be his last film in the beloved franchise.

Currently, not much is known about the movie’s plot. However, we do know that Antonio Banderas will be a villain, and if this is indeed Indy’s last adventure, it will end with a bang. The Indiana Jones movies have been around since the ’80s, and we are ready to give this hit IP the respect and hyped-up send-off that it deserves. Indiana Jones 5 will be rolling into cinemas on June 30, 2023.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

While there are plenty of superhero movies scheduled to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, our top pick is James Gunn’s upcoming action movie Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn has proven himself to be one of the best directors in the game when it comes to action and franchise movies.

Be it humour, stunts, or special effects, Guardians of the Galaxy has always delivered ever since the first film hit our screens in 2014. And as we enter Marvel Phase 5, we are positive that the series’ third outing will live up to all our high standards and expectations. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will blast into theatres on May 5, 2023.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

It has been 20 years. We thought it would never happen, and then the movie gods blessed us all with the good news. That’s right, Chicken Run 2 is real; it is happening and is officially confirmed to be hitting Netflix sometime in 2023.

For those who may not realise how supreme the 2000s movie Chicken Run truly is, the film is one of the highest-grossing stop-motion animated movies of all time, earning over $224 million. The kids movie followed the escape of some poultry friends from a chicken farm before they got turned into pies, and judging from its upcoming sequel’s title, it looks like the clucking gang will be trying to avoid being put on the menu once again.

And that’s all, folks! For more quality picks, here is our list of the best movies of all time.