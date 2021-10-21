Dune 2 release date, plot, cast, and more

When is Dune 2 out? Now that Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie is out, we can look toward the sequel. It was thought that the Blade Runner 2049 director was adapting all of Frank Herbert’s legendary 1965 novel into one adventure movie, but now we know it was only Part One, leaving everyone wondering about Part Two.

By not using the same strategy as Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and filming it all in one go for staggered release, audiences are left in the lurch about when they’ll get the rest of the story. Though Part One has its share of satisfying character arcs, the Dune ending is clearly one half of a greater whole, and now we want the rest.

Thankfully, you can consider us the Bene Gesserit of the best movies and TV series with all the knowledge and investigative skills we have around the mediums. We have all the information on Dune: Part Two readily available right here for you, and we’ll be keeping it updated as we get closer to the thriller movie. Get ready, and do watch out for sandworms.

Dune 2 release date: when is Dune 2 coming out?

There is no set release schedule for Dune: Part Two. This is because, as of now, it’s not even greenlit. Denis Villeneuve made Dune: Part One with the intention of doing the second, but had no assurances it would happen.

The good news is, once Warner Bros gives Villeneuve the go, he can start shooting very soon. “If ever there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022, for sure. 2022, for sure,” he told Collider. “I would love to because I am ready to go, and I will say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible.” Only time will tell.

Dune 2 trailer: when can we see a trailer for Dune 2?

There’s no set time-frame on this because there’s no shooting schedule. Should Dune: Part One prove especially successful, though, you can bet there’ll be regular updates from set, and teasers as soon as enough footage is available to make one.

Dune 2 plot: What will Dune 2 be about?

Ultimately, Dune: Part Two is going to cover the rise of Paul Atreides as the messiah of the Fremen, and his counterattack on House Harkonnen. At the end of Dune: Part One, we see him start to embrace the idea of having a greater purpose and the great power that dwells in him as the son of a Bene Gesserit and the heir to House Atreides.

We’ll get more of Chani and the Fremen, learning about their society as the oppressed, brutalised natives of Arrakis. And we’ll meet the mysterious Padishah Emperor, Shaddam IV, who orchestrated everything we see in Part One. Expect to see Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, a bullish enforcer for House Harkonnen, get a little more to do as well.

Dune 2 cast: who will be in Dune 2?

We don’t know, but anyone alive at the end of Dune: Part One should be around, if even for a small appearance. You can be sure Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Bautista will return, each a major character that survived the events of Part One.

They’re the only sure bets though, as the rest are, well, indisposed. That said, the universe of Dune holds many secrets, and we shouldn’t take anything for granted when it comes to Spice.