What is The Nun 2 release date? First introduced in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, Valak, the Demon Nun, was one of those big screen icons you couldn’t get away from. The sinister sister’s hideous habit was the Halloween costume of the year, and everywhere you went, it felt like you couldn’t get away from The Nun.

It was inevitable then that Warner Bros would capitalise on the Conjuring movie‘s success and do its own spin-off movie. Titled The Nun (how creative), the horror movie prequel saw Sister Irene despatched to a remote monastery that was being besieged by an unseen unholy force. Spoilers, it was Valak, and Sister Irene was lucky to escape the ghoul with her life.

Despite tepid reviews, The Nun was a monster success, becoming the highest-grossing movie in The Conjuring franchise. A sequel was, of course, inevitable, but we’ve not heard much about Valak’s return for four years on. So what’s going on with the abominable abbess? Well, don’t worry. We’ve dug to bring you everything you need to know about The Nun 2 release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Nun 2 release date

The Nun 2 is scheduled to be released on September 8, 2023. The Nun 2 release date was revealed during a spate of release date changes made by Warner Bros, following the decision to delay Aquaman 2.

Who’s in The Nun 2 cast?

Bonnie Aarons will return as Valak, aka the titular nun. That’s hardly surprising. After all, It wouldn’t be a nun movie without the titular demonic sister now, would it? Taissa Farmiga will also be back in the habit (geddit?) and is set to return as Sister Irene, who we last saw battling Valak at Saint Cartha’s monastery in Romania.

Behind the camera will be series veteran Michael Chaves – who directed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – using a script from Akela Cooper. Cooper has a slew of writing credits under his belt, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, GRIMM, and most notably, James Wan’s Malignant.

The big question, however, is will Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who play real-life paranormal investigators, the Warrens, return to the series.

Will Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga be in The Nun 2?

The Nun 2 will reportedly be set in the ’50s, so it’s unlikely the Warrens will feature heavily in the plot. That said, through the magic of archival footage, they managed to appear in The Nun, which was set in the same decade, so who knows? Maybe we’ll get a sneaky cameo.

What’s the Nun 2 plot?

Little is known about The Nun2 plot yet. That said, we have a one-line synopsis courtesy of Cast It Talent’s casting website. Set in 1956 France, the film will see a “priest murdered as evil spreads the streets”.

This will apparently force Sister Irene to “once again come face to face with the demonic force Valak the Demon Nun.” Sounds suitably spooky if a little vague, but we’ll take it.

