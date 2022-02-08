Wonka release date – everything we know about Timothée Chalamet’s new movie

When is the Wonka release date? Listen, when it was announced, we were all sceptical about Wonka. After all, a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate factory prequel sounds like just the sort of creatively bankrupt idea that you’d see in a comedy movie about how there are no original ideas anymore.

Then they announced that Timothée Chalamet was going to star in it, and we all nodded slightly. I mean, if you were going to choose anyone to play a young Willy Wonka, Chalamet is a great choice. Still, we weren’t entirely convinced; after all, the original family movie is a classic. Then they announced it was a musical, and the team behind the modern masterpiece (and one of the best movies ever) Paddington were working on it.

In the words of Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained, “You had my attention. Now you have my curiosity.” We needed to know more, so we went digging to see what we could find out about this particular Dahl adaptation including, release date, cast, and plot. So here’s everything we know about Wonka.

Wonka release date: When is Wonka out?

The new Wonka movie will be released on March 17, 2023. That date may yet change as Hollywood continues to grapple with the ongoing global pandemic.

So far, though, shooting on the film, which is taking place in the United Kingdom (including Bath, where The Digital Fix is based), hasn’t been disrupted by any of the restrictions designed to slow the spread of Covid-19, so it’s Wonka will make its planned release date.

Wonka trailer: Does Wonka have a trailer?

Unfortunately, no Wonka doesn’t have a trailer yet, so you’ll have to wait if you were desperate to see Chalamet in a top hat. What’s that you need something to whet your appetite? Well, OK, then we’ve dug up a video of Chalamet singing to tide you over while we wait for the main course.

theydies and gentlethems, without further ado, the main event… THEE timothée chalamet on my doorstep recording a musical number for wonka ! and i am living ! timmy nation rise !!! pic.twitter.com/LswcIBSca9 — art (@_ARTSARTSARTS) October 12, 2021

If we were to hazard a guess of when we might get our first look at Wonka footage, it’ll be Autumn 2022 at the earliest.

Wonka cast: Who’s in Wonka?

A more straightforward question would be who’s not in Wonka. Seriously there are no Bounty bars in this particular selection box of actors.

Dune star Timothee Chalamet (looking a lot like Gonzo in Muppets Christmas Carol) is leading the cast as the magical chocolatier Willy Wonka, but beyond that, we don’t know who the rest of the cast are playing.

With the talent being lined up for this family movie though, we’re not too worried about the lack of info.

Timothée Chalamet – Young Willy Wonka

Keegan-Michael Key

Sally Hawkins

Rowan Atkinson

Olivia Colman

Jim Carter

Mathew Baynton

Tom Davis

Simon Farnaby

Rich Fulcher

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Paterson Joseph

Matt Lucas

Colin O’Brien

Natasha Rothwell

Rakhee Thakrar

Murray McArthur

Tracy Ifeachor

Paddington director Paul King will be leading things behind the camera using a script he co-wrote with Farnaby. Basically, we’re in very good hands.

BTS of Timothée Chalamet filming ‘Wonka’ yesterday! pic.twitter.com/GCiIzHkdnG — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) October 13, 2021

Wonka plot: What’s Wonka about?

Wonka is a musical prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps (like any good candy) at the moment, but we know the film will follow a young Wonka before he sets up his incredible chocolate factory.

We also know the film will be establishing its own continuity eschewing the events established by Tim Burton and Johnny Depp’s version of the film. So don’t expect Willy’s dad to be a dentist in this one.

Were we to hazard a guess, we’d say Wonka will cover Willy falling in love with chocolate, discovering the Oompa Loompas (let’s hope they update them a bit), and setting up his chocolate factory. Presumably, they’ll be an antagonist of some sort? Maybe Atkinson will play his candy rival Slugworth?

Anyway, as soon as we have more info for you, we'll get this article updated.