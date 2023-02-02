Aquaman 2 release date, cast, story, trailer, and more

When is the Aquaman 2 release date? When Aquaman made its DCEU debut in 2018, it opened to wild unforeseen success, pushing the character to new heights of popularity following the lukewarm reception of Justice League. It’s safe to say nobody is making jokes about Aquaman talking to fish with Jason Momoa leading the charge as Arthur Curry. He’d end up throwing a shark at you.

The action movie made $1.148 million at the box office, so a sequel was pretty much guaranteed. Fast-forward to the present day, and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is finally in production, with James Wan also back at the helm. Wan proved that he could handle all the underwater madness in the first film. We haven’t forgotten Julie Andrews voicing a behemoth sea monster who guards Aquaman’s comic-accurate costume or the octopus playing the drums? Come on!

Hopefully, Wan introduces a breakdancing crab and a seahorse with an electric guitar this time around. Maybe they can form a band? Anyway, we’re wildly off-topic. Thankfully, we know quite a bit about the superhero movie sequel already, thanks to the director, the cast, and DC FanDome 2021. So grab your golden trident, and let’s dive into what we know about the Aquaman 2 release date.

Aquaman 2 release date

Arthur Curry swims back onto the big screen for Aquaman 2 on December 25, 2023. The sequel is one of the few films that wasn’t dramatically impacted by the global pandemic.

This is largely because James Wan had already locked in production for Malignant in 2019, and he wanted to focus on his latest unhinged horror movie before jumping back into the DC Extended Universe. And to quote Al Pacino, “what a picture.” Thankfully, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom started production back in June 2021 – shooting under the working title ‘Necrus’.

This is actually a huge clue as to where the sequel is going, but we’ll get to that later. Although following this news, Warner Bros. announced that it isn’t going ahead with the spin-off movie The Trench, which would’ve followed the monstrous creatures from the first film.

What’s the Aquaman 2 plot

The first film follows Arthur Curry as he reluctantly decides to pick up his birthright as King of Atlantis to stave off a war between the underwater kingdom and the rest of the world. His decision sparks a global adventure as he hunts for the trident of King Atlan.

But it sounds like his new title will only lead to more mysteries in the sequel, including the secrets of the “Lost Kingdom.” In the comics, there is an eighth Atlantean kingdom called Necrus (the film’s working title!) which flits in and out of our plane of existence depending on the location of an alien satellite which orbits the planet. Sounds pretty lost if you ask us.

It’s not clear why Arthur is searching for (yet another) hidden location connected to Atlantis, but it’ll widen the scope of the DCEU even further according to Wan. The director told audiences at DC FanDome that the hero will “visit so many different worlds” in the sequel.

Of course, it’s not just going to be two hours of Aquaman going sightseeing, oh no. Both Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson will reprise their respective roles as Black Manta and Orm/Ocean Master.

It’ll be interesting to see how Orm’s dynamic with Arthur changes following his defeat in the first film, it’s possible he might return in something of a Thor/Loki-type situation (to borrow from a rival universe) where the brothers reluctantly work together.

The last time audiences saw David Hyde/Black Manta, he was vowing to get revenge on Momoa’s hero for killing his father and defeating him in battle. But he also allies himself with an Atlantean expert, Dr Stephen Shin. Interesting. Aquaman better watch his back.

Aquaman 2 cast speculation

So who’s in the Aquaman 2 cast after the first film? Well, Jason Momoa is obviously reprising his role as the titular hero and he’ll don a new costume this time around. Sure, the orange and green look is iconic, but the star revealed his sleek dark blue and silver outfit in the sequel on Instagram.

The new-look borrows a lot of visual elements from the comic’s stealth suit, although why he needs a discreet costume remains a mystery for now.

The star also recently told Ellen Degeneres that he needs surgery thanks to injuries he sustained during production, so expect to see some pretty big stunts in the sequel. Jango and Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison is coming back to play Arthur’s father, hopefully, he gets the royal treatment this time around.

Amber Heard is also set to return as Mera of Xebel, although Warner Bros. came under fire after the star’s recent legal battles with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Since the Fantastic Beasts star has stepped down from his role as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, many fans wanted to see Heard removed from her main role in The Lost Kingdom. However, the studio has stood by the actress and she’ll still be a part of the sequel, though its rumoured her screentime has been cut dramatically.

Dolph Lundgren is also returning to play Mera’s father, King Nereus of Xebel. Dolph recently confirmed he’d finished shooting and celebrated with an Instagram post.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson will, of course, return as their respective villains, Black Manta and Ocean Master – and hopefully, they both offer Aquaman more than just another bad guy to punch.

Randall Park is also batting for the dark side since he was last seen teaming up with Black Manta at the end of the first film. The sequel will even introduce new figures on its journey to The Lost Kingdom, like Jani Zhao’s Stingray (a completely new character) and Indya Moore’s Karshon, a giant tiger shark. So that’ll be fun.

That’s all we know about Aquaman 2 release date for now. In the meantime, check out our guide to the Joker 2 release date or the Flash release date for more DC goodness. We’ve also got an article on all the wonderful new movies coming in 2023. Finally, we have a guide explaining DCU’s Chapter 1 and the new Superman movie, Superman Legacy.