Saw 10 release date, cast, plot, and more in Jigsaw’s new horror movie

What is the Saw 10 release date? Almost 20 years ago, audiences were tortured with the release of the horror movie Saw, and that creepy little puppet has been in our nightmares ever since.

The expansive series of gruesome thriller movies has put plenty of unwitting victims through various deadly games to decide whether they should live or die for their supposed sins, all at the behest of Jigsaw himself (Tobin Bell). We’ve had nine entries in the Saw franchise since the original 2000s movie, and there’s a tenth on the way.

If you’re into the blood and chaos that comes with a Saw movie, you’re probably excited for the Saw 10 release date – but when exactly is the new movie coming? You needn’t sacrifice a body part to get the answers, we’ve got all the clues for you right here.

Saw 10 release date

Saw 10 is set to release on October 27, 2023. This sets it up perfectly for your Halloween plans for next year, if mutilations and mystery are your thing.

As it stands, Saw 10 will be a theatrical release, which means you can see all the blood and guts on a big screen – yay! The movie will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed Saw 6 and Saw 7, so at least we know it’s going to be in safe hands.

Saw 10 plot speculation

There are no official plot details about Saw 10 being released just yet, with the studio and filmmakers keen to keep things as a surprise for the big release.

Apparently though, Bloody Disgusting were told fans can expect Saw 10 to “capture their hearts – and other body parts – with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

According to Twitter user ViewerAnon, who is a known industry insider, the new movie “looks to be a prequel focusing on Tobin Bell”, and while the writers of Jigsaw and Spiral are believed to be involved, there will be “no story connection to those movies.”

Saw 10 cast speculation

At present there is no confirmation as to whether Tobin Bell will reprise his role as John Kramer AKA Jigsaw. You’d hope so, given how the whole franchise is built around his character, but there’s every chance we could see another spin-off style movie with a whole new cast.

It’s unlikely we will see Chris Rock and MCU star Samuel L Jackson return after their outing in the Spiral spin-off movie from 2021. There is a chance however, that Cary Elwes’ Dr. Lawrence Gordon could be caught in a trap again.

There are no official casting announcements just yet, but watch this space. We’re sure we’ll learn more about the next roster of potential victims and villains soon enough.

That’s all we know about the Saw 10 release date for now. While we wait for more clues, why not check out our guide to another gruesome franchise with a breakdown of the Insidious 5 release date. Or for more murder mysteries, check out our list of the best detective movies.