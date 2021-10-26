Venom 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more

What is the Venom 3 release date? Before we even start this, there will be spoilers inherently in the article for both Venom and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Now that Venom 2 is out in the wild, and with the ending very clearly setting up another entry in the series, you may well be wanting to know more information about Venom 3.

The first Venom film was essentially an origin story. It showed the symbiote coming to Earth with three alien friends, who inevitably wanted to take over the planet. The Life Foundation, the shady organisation that brought the creatures to Earth, is exposed and taken down by our wayward protagonist Eddie Brock, after he bonds with the titular symbiote Venom. The end credits scene revealed that the second film would very clearly involve Carnage, one of the more unhinged symbiotes in the Marvel universe.

Venom 2 then follows the story of Carnage and Shriek as they cause chaos for Brock. However, due to Brock being rather clever, he ends up coming out on top despite the odds being stacked against him. It all leads to Venom consuming Carnage, which should lead to a power boost of sorts. The ending then sets up the idea of Toxin coming in thanks to a somehow not dead cop with glowing blue eyes, before a mid-credits scene shows Venom explaining alternate universes to Brock and then two then get whipped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe where J. Jonah Jameson is busy revealing who Spider-Man really is. That’s a lot to take in, but it suggests a lot about what we can expect from Venom 3 and Venom, in general, going forward.

Venom 3 release date: When will Venom 3 be released?

The first Venom film was released in 2018, with the second one releasing in 2021 despite the troubles that Covid-19 has caused with basically every movie production. While we’re still waiting on an official announcement of the next film, we’d be surprised if we saw it before 2024 as it stands.

While Venom: Let There Be Carnage hasn’t done all that well critically either, sitting at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes at present, but it’s been far better received by fans with an 84% rating. Not only that, but it also did fairly well at the box office despite releasing during the pandemic, with it grossing over $286 million worldwide.

Venom 3 Plot: What will Venom 3 be about?

We don’t know the plot of Venom 3 at this point – the movie hasn’t even been greenlit – but we do have some interesting clues as to the plot thanks to the ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. At the end of the film, Detective Mulligan, who has been a goodish guy up until that point, opens his eyes after a seemingly fatal injury to reveal they are glowing blue.

This seems to suggest that Mulligan will eventually, like his comic book namesake, become Toxin. Toxin is meant to be a spawn of Carnage, much like how Carnage is a spawn of sorts of Venom. That essentially means that Venom is Toxin’s grandparent, but try not to think about that for too long.

Toxin is meant to essentially be made up of all of the best abilities from their forebears, making them a force to be reckoned with. While not inherently evil, it could be that the films don’t show that fact off, to begin with.

Of course, this all depends on whether or not the mid-credits scene of Venom being sucked into Spider-Man: No way Home is canonical or not. It could just mean we get a Venom cameo in the next film, or it could mean that Brock is stuck in that universe for a little bit.

Venom 3 cast: Who will be in Venom 3?

Due to the fact that we don’t know any of this for sure, we’re just going off of speculation here. However, it would be incredibly odd not to see Venom and Eddie Brock once again played by Tom Hardy. He’s a big name, for sure, but he’s also the beating heart of the films and really brings the character to life, even in some of the more absurd scenes.

The other big one would probably be Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan and Toxin. That’s assuming the plot takes the path seemingly suggested by the end of the film. They could well recast the role, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.

We could also potentially see the return of Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, and Reid Scott as Dr Dan Lewis, along with a handful of the other small characters that have helped to give the Venom films a bit more humanity. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will Spider-Man be in Venom 3?

It certainly looks like Spider-Man and Venom will meet soon but we can’t say for certain if it’ll be in Venom 3. It could be that Eddie and his symbiotic sidekick will make a cameo in No Way Home now Peter has broken the multiverse.

Will Venom 3 be on streaming services on release?

While we can all assume that Venom 3 will be available eventually on streaming services, it seems highly unlikely that Sony Pictures will be debut on one alongside the theatrical release unless Marvel gets more involved and they strike a Disney Plus deal.

Given that that’s not currently the case, we’re not expecting Venom 3 to come to streaming services until after its theatrical window has closed.