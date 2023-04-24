The Conjuring TV series release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is The Conjuring TV series release date? The paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren have become a key component of modern horror cinema, with the duo’s exploits in the real world providing the inspiration for James Wan’s chilling spook-fest The Conjuring. There have since been sequels, spin-offs, and now a TV series is on the way.

The Conjuring 3 hit cinemas in 2021, serving as the eighth feature in the rapidly expanding world of The Conjuring movies. We’ve heard word about The Conjuring 4 moving ahead, but it sounds like the small screen is the next frontier for the Warrens and their creepy exploits. Not content with simply making some of the best horror movies in years, James Wan and Peter Safran have TV in their crosshairs.

We’ve had a look ahead to see what we can find out about The Conjuring TV series release date, as well as what the plot of the latest entry in one of the best horror series could be and whether any of The Conjuring cast will be back to battle yet more ghostly beasties.

The Conjuring TV series release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know what The Conjuring TV series release date will be. We know that Warner Bros. and HBO Max are developing a series based on the horror movies, but we aren’t sure when it will make it to screens.

It has been a couple of years since The Conjuring 3, and the franchise is seldom away for long. It’s possible that a series could be put together and turned around for a 2024 debut, but it seems more likely that this project will take a few years and happen after The Conjuring 4 release date.

The Conjuring TV series cast speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t have any confirmed information about The Conjuring TV series cast.

It’s difficult to imagine anyone else but Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, if the investigators are indeed a part of the story. However, the likes of The Nun and some of the Annabelle movies have shown that The Conjuring doesn’t always need to feature the Warrens on screen.

We’d expect a handful of cameos, though, just to make it clear that this is linked to the best movies in the series – and their massive box-office success, of course.

The Conjuring TV series plot speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know what The Conjuring TV series plot will be. But we imagine it will delve into the case files of the Warrens.

The couple spent decades investigating the most dramatic claims of hauntings, demons, and possessions. Some of their most famous stories have already been depicted in The Conjuring movies, but those archives are full of complex and intriguing tales.

There are a number of directions a TV series could take. It could provide an opportunity to use an anthology format, with each episode focusing on a completely different story. Alternatively, the show could offer more time to explore a particularly detailed investigation in full, breaking free of a two-hour movie structure.

Is there a The Conjuring TV series trailer?

No, there isn’t a The Conjuring TV series trailer as of April 2023. They haven’t started work on filming the new series just yet, so there might be a bit of a wait. But, in the meantime, scare yourself silly with the trailer for The Conjuring 3.

Where can I watch The Conjuring TV series?

You can’t watch The Conjuring TV series just yet, but it will eventually be available on HBO Max. Your next dose of The Conjuring universe will arrive later this year when The Nun 2 release date comes around.

How many episodes are in The Conjuring TV series?

We don’t yet know how many episodes are in The Conjuring TV series. The show is still in development, but we’ll update this guide when we have more information on what could be one of the best TV series to settle down with on a dark night.

That’s everything we know about The Conjuring TV series so far, but be sure to come back for updates as we get nearer to the show’s premiere.

