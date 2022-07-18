Transformers 7 release date, plot, cast, more

What is the Transformers 7 release date? There’s a lot of buzz around Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — the follow-up to 2018 action movie Bumblebee — but a long and arduous production process along with the pandemic has meant that the robot movie has had to adjust its initial release date schedule, leading to confusion about when Rise of the Beasts: the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers movies franchise will actually be coming to theatres.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, Rise of the Beasts is set to loosely follow the Beast Wars storyline from the 1984 animated series. Peter Cullen will be reprising his voice role as Optimus Prime, with the science fiction movie set to focus on Prime in 1990’s New York and Peru. Various other Autobots, Maximals and Terrorcons are also set to appear in the film alongside a live-action human cast.

Joby Harold formulated the story for this film and worked on the screenplay along with Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay are also returning to produce the film among others. Here, you can find your one-stop guide for the film, where we will break down the Transformers 7 release date, plot, and cast.

transformers 7 release date

Filming for Transformers 7 begun in June 2021 and then wrapped in October that year. Although the movie was initially slated for a June 2022 release, Deadline reported in November 2021 that Paramount had delayed the release of Rise of the Beasts by a whole year. This means that at the time of writing, the current release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is June 9, 2023.

transformers 7 plot speculation

An exact plot synopsis for Transformers 7 hasn’t yet been released — but as mentioned, the movie is set to take inspiration from the Beast Wars storyline which occurred in the animated Transformers TV series. A key component of Beast Wars was the robots’ abilities to transform into animal-looking robots, such as Optimus Primal: the leader of the Maximals that can transform into a gorilla.

As explained by Caple in a presentation for Paramount, the Maximals, along with fellow TransformerTribe the Predacons, are prehistoric transforming robots that have existed through time and have the ability to time travel. “In their disguise, they take on animal form,” Caple explained during the presentation.

“So in our film, they’re these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” While Bumblebee introduced the audiences to the Autobots and Decepticons, Rise of the Beasts will introduce not just the Maximals and Predacons, but also the Terrorcons. “This movie is bringing a lot of those tribes together,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura added.

As these different Transformer Tribes clash, it will be the lead human characters — electronics expert Noah (Anthony Ramos) and artefact researcher Elena (Dominique Fishback) — who are caught in the crossfire and find themselves drawn into the Transformers’ world.

transformers 7 cast speculation

Although some members of the cast have been confirmed, a lot of the voice actors for fan-favourite characters are yet to be confirmed.

We know that certain Autobots, Terrorcons and Maximals seen in previous Transformers projects will be returning, like Mirage, Scourge, Nightbird, Rhinox, and Airazor.

With Rise of the Beasts being billed as a sequel to Bumblebee, and the events of that movie being considered canon, it’s possible that Dylan O’Brien and Grey Griffin will reprise their voice roles as Bumblebee and Arcee, respectively. However, this hasn’t been confirmed.

Two major returns for this film include Peter Cullen, who will be reprising his voice role as Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman, who will be once again voicing Optimus Primal. Meanwhile, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Luna Lauren Velez will be leading the live-action human cast in brand new roles.

Transformers 7 confirmed cast:

Anthony Ramos as Noah

Dominique Fishback as Elena

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Lauren Vélez as Noah’s mother

Once we know who will be voicing the other characters, we will update this list accordingly.

will there be a transformers 8?

Yes, there will be a Transformers 8. In February 2022, the official Paramount Plus Twitter doubled down on a 2023 release date for Rise of the Beasts, while also revealing that both a Transformers 8 and Transformers 9 were coming, with the tweet describing Rise of the Beasts as “the first in three new instalments.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments. A new animated series from @Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/4FKsliX2Hp — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

You can watch the other Transformers movies and the animated series on Paramount Plus now.