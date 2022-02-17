Insidious 5 release date – what’s next for the Patrick Wilson horror movie franchise?

What is the Insidious 5 release date? The hugely successful horror movie franchise started back in 2010, with the king of creepiness, James Wan, at the helm. Now, with a fifth instalment on the way, the original movie’s leading man, Patrick Wilson, is set to take over the director’s chair for his directorial debut.

While the previous movie in the series, Insidious: The Last Key, received pretty poor reviews, it actually made a killer profit at the box-office and was the highest-grossing Insidious movie to date. When a movie makes $168m, against a reported budget of just $10m, a sequel is going to happen whether critics like it or not.

So, will Patrick Wilson‘s directorial skills help to steer the series back on track after a couple of lacklustre prequels? Who will be in Insidious 5? When is the movie being released? And is there a trailer to satisfy our spooky cravings in the meantime? Never fear, The Digital Fix is here, and we have ventured into The Further to give you all the answers you need.

insidious 5 release date: When is insidious 5 out?

The fifth instalment in the Insidious franchise was announced back in October 2020, and it was confirmed that the movie would arrive in cinemas at some point in 2022. And, unfortunately, that’s as much detail as the movie’s producer, Jason Blum, gave at the time.

Now, more than a year later, we are still none the wiser as to a specific release date for Insidious 5. We can’t even draw on the previous release dates of the Insidious movies for any clues, either, with release dates in April, September, June, and January for the other four movies.

Be afraid, be very afraid! The best monster movies

What we do know, is that the movie is set to shoot in the Spring of this year, so the production could start literally any day now. If they can make it happen, the smart money would be on an October release, to really capitalise on the spooky season. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear any wicked whispers.

insidious 5 plot: what’s the plot of insidious 5?

Here’s where we can really get stuck in, as we do know a fair few details about what the next Insidious movie will be about. The key thing that will surely make fans happy to know is, Insidious 5 is going back to the roots of the original two movies, and will return to the story of the Lambert family.

While the exact plot hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know that Insidious 5 will take place ten years after the events of the second movie. The conclusion of that instalment saw Josh (Wilson), and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins), being hypnotised in order to rid them of the horrible memories of The Further and the demons they encountered.

Out of this world! The best alien movies

Speaking to Deadline, Wilson explained the next Insidious film will explore the question: “What does that do to a family after ten years?” He went on to tease more questions that are set to be answered in Insidious 5, such as “After so long, are we still hypnotised? What does that do to your marriage? And then what does that do for a father and son relationship?”

If these hints are anything to go by, the crux of Insidious 5 will focus on the fallout of the family’s trauma and the possible fractured relationships this has caused over time. Dalton has gone to college and has to adjust to that new environment, while Josh and his wife Renai (Rose Byrne) obviously have some stuff to figure out themselves.

Aside from the general human drama elements, it wouldn’t be an Insidious movie without another trip to the Further, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lipstick-Face Demon or the Bride in Black show up in the spirit realm once again.

insidious 5 trailer: Does insidious 5 have a trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Insidious 5 just yet. At the time of writing, there hasn’t even been any confirmation that the movie has started filming yet, nevermind wrapped. And, we won’t get a trailer until they finish shooting.

However, with a 2022 release still planned, and shooting set to begin very soon, there has to be some announcement of some sort on the way. Please, Blumhouse, give us something!

insidious 5 cast: who is in insidious 5?

There hasn’t been much in the way of casting announcements for Insidious 5 at the time of writing, but we know for certain that Patrick Wilson will be appearing in front of the camera as Josh Lambert, as well as behind it, as the movie’s director.

A quick scout of the movie’s IMDb page tells us that Ty Simpkins will also return as Dalton Lambert, albeit now ten years older and having the experience of college to contend with. As Wilson mentioned, the father and son relationship between his character, and Simpkins’ character, will be a big focus of Insidious 5.

It would appear that, despite her death in the first Insidious movie, Lin Shaye will also show up once again in Insidious 5 as Elise. The actress has been in every one of the Insidious movies so far, and will return again, most likely as a ghost in The Further.

One big, happy family: The best family movies

Aside from this, we have no other firm castings to share. One thing that is interesting though, is that Wilson mentioned the impact the events had on Josh Lambert’s marriage, rather than specifically speaking about his wife. Does this mean Rose Byrne will be back, or has the Lambert marriage been broken beyond repair?

For now, that’s all we know about Insidious 5, but as we learn more details about the next chapter in the frightful franchise, we will keep you in the loop. You can catch the first and third Insidious movies on streaming service Netflix currently, while Insidious 2 and Insidious 4 are available for a fee on Prime Video.

In the meantime, why not check out our guides to Patrick Wilson’s other horror series, The Conjuring, or catch up on the best horror movies on Netflix.