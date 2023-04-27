Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer kicks off the Beast Wars

Ahead of the Transformers 7 release date, we’ve finally gotten a full Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer. The latest instalment in the robot movie franchise — which acts as a standalone sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee — finally introduces audiences to the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons.

Taking inspiration from the Beast Wars story arc in the Transformers animated series, Rise of the Beasts explores how these three prehistoric Transformer tribes came to Earth. But beyond their origin, we will also see how the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons tie into the ongoing war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Unlike other Transformers movies, Rise of the Beasts is set in the ’90s with an adventure that stretches all over the world. In the trailer, we also see glimpses of Bumblebee, Optimus Primal, Optimus Prime, and Unicron — the latter of whom seems set to be the movie villain with Primal’s ominous warning in the trailer that the Lord of Chaos is “coming.”

But you don’t need me to describe it to you — check out the Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer in full below:

The new movie will arrive in theatres on June 9, 2023. While you wait for the action movie, check out our guide to some of the best movies of all time.