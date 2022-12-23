Kung Fu Panda 4 release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more

What is the Kung Fu Panda 4 release date? When it comes to fluffy martial artists, there are no ifs, buts or maybes about it – the Kung Fu Panda movies take the cake. Since the very first animated movie about the dumpling-obsessed Dragon warrior Po hit the big screen in 2008, we have been hooked on the DreamWorks franchise, with fans dying for more fistfights in the Valley of Peace.

Telling the story of a loveable Panda’s adventures in learning martial arts, Kung Fu Panda is an Academy Award-nominated masterpiece that spawned two sequel movies, an animated series, and video game adaptations. However, despite its success, the last time the IP was in Hollywood was in 2016 with Kung Fu Panda 3 – leaving many to wonder if we would ever see another new movie in the beloved series at all.

Well, buckle up, folks! Our prayers have been answered, and a new Kung Fu Panda movie is finally on its way. Here is everything you need to know about the Kung Fu Panda 4 release date, cast, plot and more – ahead of Po’s big return.

Kung Fu Panda 4 release date

Good news, Furious Five fans! The Kung Fu Panda 4 release date has been revealed as March 8, 2024. That is right; after years of waiting, the sequel to the 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3 is finally getting a follow-up.

DreamWorks shared the stellar update that Kung Fu Panda 4 was not only in the works but already scheduled via its social media pages on August 12, 2022. And fans were quick to share their enthusiasm over the welcome but surprising news.

It is safe to say that Kung Fu Panda 4 wasn’t on anyone’s radar. In 2018 director Jennifer Yuh Nelson told the Metro: “for me, it [Kung Fu Panda] had always been a trilogy, in terms of the exact arc that we were working on.” So, it is understandable why fans weren’t expecting Dreamwork’s bombshell.

But now we can all rest easy knowing that Po is heading back to the big screen, as we all clear out our calendars for March 2024!

Is there a Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. But thanks to the 2024 release date, we know that we will be getting a full-length teaser in late January or early February that year. We are also willing to bet that more small teasers will get revealed before 2024, especially in the latter half of 2023 – just to keep us all excited!

Be sure to bookmark this page as we keep you up to date on any newly released clips. In the meantime, here is the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 3 to keep you going.

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot

The plot for Kung Fu Panda 4 has not been revealed yet. However, there are plenty of reasonable theories on where the story will go next. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po achieve his destiny as Grand Master Oogway’s true successor, reunite with his Panda family, and take the reins as a teacher.

While it may seem that our plump hero has done it all, there is still plenty of scope for his character. Many fans speculate that Po will be finding love in the next family movie and moving on to the next stage of his life. This plot thread is full of potential as it could introduce conflict between his duties with the Furious Five and his new love interest. I don’t know about you, but the secret ingredient to our cinematic noodle soup is spicy drama!

We may also see Po in his new role as a teacher more, training his Panda brethren once again and integrating them into the world of Kung Fu. Then there is the possibility of Po potentially scouting for talent and a successor too. After seeing Oogway in the Spirit Realm in Kung Fu Panda 3, we are betting that mortality is on Po’s mind, and he may be anxious to find a way to keep the Valley safe when he is not around anymore.

There is also the case of a new movie villain being introduced. All the previous Kung Fu Panda movies have had a new big baddie to root against. In Kung Fu Panda, it was Tai Lung. In Kung Fu Panda 2, it was Shen. And In Kung Fu Panda 3, it was General Kai. So, we are 99% sure that a new and terrifying foe will be up to bat in the next flick.

While there is plenty of speculation going on right now, we do know that the crew of Kung Fu Panda 4 have a plan in mind and that the story won’t feel like a random tangent from the rest of the kids movies in the franchise.

In an old interview with Empire, DreamWorks Animation Chief Jeffery Katzenberg shared how there was always a plan in place for multiple Kung Fu Panda sequels. “Kung Fu Panda actually has six chapters to it, and we’ve mapped that out over the years,” he explained.

We will keep you posted as more developments head our way!

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast

While not every Kung Fu Panda 4 cast member has been confirmed just yet, thanks to IMDb’s listing, we do know that all the original main characters will be reprising their roles. This means that Jack Black is back as Po and that Dustin Hoffman will play Master Shifu.

Angelina is set to reprise her role as Tigress, Seth Rogen is returning as Mantis, Jackie Chan will voice Monkey, Lucy Lui is back as Viper, and finally, David Cross will voice Crane once again.

Here is the Kung Fu Panda 4 cast list:

Jack Black as Po

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Angelina as Tigress

Seth Rogen as Mantis

Jackie Chan as Monkey

Lucy Lui as Viper

David Cross as Crane

While the above names are the only confirmed stars in Kung Fu Panda 4, we are willing to bet that the list will expand with both new and familiar faces. While Oogway may have passed his torch to Po for good in Kung Fu Panda 3, it would be a shame if he didn’t return, at least in the form of flashbacks. With that in mind, we are hoping that Randall Duk Kim returns for the role.

Then there is still the case of the new villain. Past Kung Fu Panda villains have been voiced by some pretty big names. So far, we have had Ian McShane, Gary Oldman and JK Simmons as the action movies big baddies. So, another A-lister is expected to join the Kung Fu Panda 4 cast too.

While we wait on more updates,