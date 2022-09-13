Furiosa release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Furiosa release date? When George Miller brought Mad Max back to the big screen in 2015, audiences were left flabbergasted. The action movie was, in a word, bonkers full of weird and wonderful characters, imaginative set pieces, and mayhem beyond imagining.

One character who really caught the audience’s attention was Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). Furiosa was a war captain working for the brutal warlord Immortan Joe, who captured Joe and used him as a living blood bag for his War Boys. In secret, however, Furiosa loathes Joe and works to undermine him, eventually turning against him to free his Five Wives, helping them escape to the Green Place.

Fans loved Furiosa, and it wasn’t long until people began to ask if she’d get her own science fiction movie. Well, never say Miller doesn’t do anything for you because he’s been working on a prequel story featuring the War Captain for a few years now. Here’s everything you need to know about the Furiosa release date.

Furiosa release date

Furiosa is set for release on May 24, 2024. The film was first announced in March 2020, with shooting eventually beginning in June 2022.

The thriller movie received a $175 million filming incentive to get the film to shoot in Australia, the most-ever granted to a film being made in the Land Down Under.

Is Charlize Theron in Furiosa?

Ana-Taylor Joy is set to play the titular Imperator Furiosa. The decision to replace Charlize Theron, who played the role in Mad Max: Fury Road, was criticised online. Miller, however, told IndieWire that as the film is a prequel, it made sense to use a young actor because he doesn’t like de-ageing technology.

For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

For her part, Theron said that it was a “little heartbreaking” to hear the role had been recast, but ultimately, she backed Miller.

It’s a tough one to swallow,” Theron told THR. “Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making that film with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her,” she continued. “She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

Furiosa cast

So there we have it. Theron is out, and Joy is in as Furiosa. Joining her on her adventure are two Fury Road alums. Nathan Jones will reprise the role of Rictus Erectus, Immortan Joe’s son, while Angus Sampson is back as The Organic Mechanic.

A few new faces will be making their way to the Wasteland. Marvel movie megastar Chris Hemsworth will appear (and he’s believed to be the film’s villain, a young Immortan Joe), as will Tom Burke, who you may recognise from the indie drama movie The Souvenir.

Here’s the entire Furiosa cast:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Chris Hemsworth

Tom Burke

Behind the camera, Miller will be directing, using a script he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris, who previously worked on Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa plot

A complete plot synopsis has been given for Furiosa, which will serve as a prequel to the events of Mad MaxL Fury Road.

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” it reads. “Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

