Horizon release date speculation and news on Kevin Costner’s new movie

When is the Horizon release date? Kevin Costner has decided to return to the American frontier for another epic film. This time, he’s directing and producing as well as starring – and co-writing alongside Jon Baird. Not one to do anything by half-measures.

The new movie features the American Civil War, and there’s a list of acting talent as long as your arm attached. Costner knows a thing or two about the best Westerns, and this sounds like it might be his biggest undertaking to date. After conquering TV series through Yellowstone, he’s decided to make his way back to the silver screen to show us how it’s done.

But what can we expect from the patriarch of the Yellowstone cast? What details are available for eager viewers? Put on your best cowboy hat, because we’ve got the lowdown on the Horizon release date for you right here.

Horizon release date speculation

There is no Horizon release date yet, and it’s unlikely to come out before 2024.

No release window has been given, and the 2023 Writers Strike will almost certainly impede production in one way or another. Later in 2023 might be feasible, but we’d better early 2024 would be a more realistic bet.

Horizon release date: Kevin Costner in The Postman

Horizon cast

Kevin Costner leads the Horizon cast. He’s joined by a long list of stars, including Sam Worthington, Thomas Haden Church, and Jena Malone.

Taking after the James Cameron movie Avatar, Horizon has no less than three sequels on the slate, so we expect some of these actors to have smaller parts, at least to start. Still, it’s quite the ensemble.

The Horizon cast list:

  • Kevin Costner
  • Sam Worthington
  • Sienna Miller
  • Thomas Haden Church
  • Jena Malone
  • Jamie Campbell Bower
  • Luke Wilson
  • Giovanni Ribisi
  • Alejandro Edda
  • Tatanka Means
  • Michael Rooker
  • Isabelle Fuhrman
  • Ella Hunt
  • Jeff Fahey
  • Wasé Chief
  • Tom Payne
  • Abbey Lee
  • Tim Guinee
  • Michael Angarano
  • Colin Cunningham
  • Scott Haze
  • Angus Macfadyen
  • Jon Beavers
  • Douglas Smith
  • Will Patton
  • Owen Crow Shoe
  • Danny Huston
  • Hayes Costner
  • Larry Bagby
  • Dale Dickey
  • James Landry Hébert
  • Georgia MacPhail
  • Dalton Baker
  • Naomi Winders

Horizon release date: Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves

Horizon plot speculation

The only thing we know so far about the Horizon plot is that it’ll involve a 15 year stretch around the American Civil War. The story will cover the expansion of the American West, and look at the Indigenous population disrupted and abused during this period.

No specifics beyond that have been given. We can probably expect Costner to take on a role similar to Dances With Wolves, where he’s the hero in some struggle against oppressive forces.

Horizon release date: Kevin Costner in Robin Hood

Horizon trailer speculation

As of May 2023, there is no Horizon trailer. Without a release date, we can’t sure when one will arrive.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for Silverado, an ’80s Western starring Costner before he became a megastar. Danny Glover and John Cleese are in it, and that’s not even the half of why it’s great.

YouTube Thumbnail

Where can you watch Horizon?

We expect Horizon to be a theatrical release, followed by streaming. Warner Bros is distrbuting, and normally that’d mean availability on HBO Max in the US, but with the studio changing its strategy around streaming, we’re unsure where Horizon will end up.

Rest assured, when we know, you’ll know. Check out our guides on the best Clint Eastwood movies and the Top Gun cast for more classics, our list of the best movies, and our Yellowstone season 5 release date guide might be useful too.

