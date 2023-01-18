Wicked movie release date, cast, plot, more

What is the Wicked movie release date? Something has changed within me, and that isn’t just because of the dodgy sandwich I had at lunch. After years of whispers and production hell, the legendary musical Wicked is finally getting a big-screen, live-action adaptation.

It feels like the wheels officially started turning back in early 2021, with Jon M. Chu, who directed Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, being confirmed as director for the new movie. Erivo and Grande’s casting was revealed later that year, and hype for the film reached a fever pitch after Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was confirmed to be taking on the role of Fiyero in September 2022.

We’ve already waited such a long time for the film; it’s no surprise everyone is curious about the Wicked movie release date. Well, we hope by providing you with that knowledge and more, we’re gonna be popular (sorry).

Wicked movie release date

The Wicked movie has not one but two release dates because it is being released in two parts. Wicked: Part 1 will be released on December 25, 2024, while Part 2 will land in theatres exactly a year later, on December 25, 2025.

You know how you wait years and years for a Wicked movie, and then two come along at once? Wicked was initially meant to be just a standalone movie, but in a statement on his Instagram, Chu explained he decided to split the film in half in order to make it as faithful to the Broadway adaptation as possible.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” he wrote. “So, we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie, but two! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprises to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Wicked movie cast

We couldn’t be more excited about the cast of the Wicked movie! Pop sensation Ariana Grande, who has also starred in her fair share of TV series and specials like Hairspray Live, Victorious, and Scream Queens, will be taking on the role of Glinda.

She’ll be starring opposite Cynthia Erivo, who, as well as recently appearing in the live-action Disney remake of Pinnochio, also received two Academy Award nominations for her involvement in the movie Harriet: not only for her role as Harriet Tubman, but also for co-writing and singing the film’s original song, ‘Stand Up.’

We can also look forward to seeing Bridgerton cast member Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in other supporting roles.

Who’s in the Wicked movie cast?