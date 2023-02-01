Superman Legacy release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Superman Legacy release date? A new era for DC is upon us, and that means (another) new Superman. This one is special, though, because it comes from James Gunn as part of his revamp of DC franchising.

The DCU, as it’s now known, will kick off with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, and in among all the superhero movies and TV series is a fresh take on the Man of Steel. Superman: Legacy is written by Gunn, and it’ll place our favourite Kryptonian front and centre in DC movies going forward.

So, what is the Superman Legacy release date? We have that information for you, and some other bits and bobs on the Superman movie as DC starts afresh.

What is the Superman: Legacy release date?

The Superman: Legacy release date is July 11, 2025. It’s the first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU slate, following two TV series, and they’ve commented that it’ll kick off their vision of the franchise in earnest.

Although Gunn wrote the script for this action movie, he isn’t attached to direct yet. So far, nobody is, just like nobody’s attached to star in it either. We’ll keep you informed as updates progress.

Superman: Legacy plot speculation

We don’t know what will happen in the Superman: Legacy plot, but apparently it won’t be an origin story. Instead, it’ll follow the Man of Steel on Earth as an already functioning member of society who happens to be an all-powerful hero.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

Is there a Superman: Legacy trailer?

There isn’t a Superman: Legacy trailer, since production hasn’t started yet. However, we do have a short presentation from Gunn, where he goes through the entire DCU Chapter 1, describing all the projects that are coming.

It’s very much in the style of Kevin Feige’s Marvel presentations, just giving us titles, available release dates, and some descriptions. That said, it’s a good, organised way of letting us know what’s coming, a stark contrast to DC before now.

Superman: Legacy cast speculation

We don’t know who’ll be the Superman: Legacy cast, but do know who won’t be in it. Henry Cavill is not the star of this movie, as he and DC have parted ways.

After Black Adam, the plan was for Cavill to return to playing Superman in Man of Steel 2. Sadly, that’s no longer the case, and a new last son of Krypton is being cast. Who’ll it be? Your guess is as good as yours at this stage. It’s like picking a new James Bond. Rest assured though, when it happens we’ll be letting you know.

That's all we have on Superman: Legacy.