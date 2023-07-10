All the upcoming Marvel movies – release dates, key details, and news

What are all the upcoming Marvel movies? When it comes to cinematic timelines, let’s be honest, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most complicated franchises out there right now. From TV series, multi-verse antics, and tons of films, it can be tricky keeping track of everything.

If you are a massive MCU fan, like all of us here at The Digital Fix, you likely know the joy of watching every Marvel movie in order, keeping up to date with the cannon and enjoying some of the best movies of all time without any gaps in your cinematic knowledge. However, with new movies coming out and fresh MCU characters being introduced all the time, recording every Marvel entry in your calendar can seem like a daunting task.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix is here to help. Below we have laid out all the upcoming Marvel movies scheduled to release across Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6. From release dates to detailed breakdowns, we’ve made sure that your future movie-going experience is as smooth and simple as possible. So what are you waiting for? Grab your capes and get ready to dive into some superhero-filled scheduling, friends!

The full list of upcoming Marvel movies:

The Marvels

Deadpool 3

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts

Blade

Fantastic Four

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: Secret Wars

Armor Wars

X-Men

Shang-Chi 2

Spider-Man 4

The Marvels (2023)

Let’s start with the third superhero movie of 2023 for Marvel, The Marvels. Set to hit theatres on November 10, The Marvels sees Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel as introduced in the hit Marvel series of the same name) team up with fellow crime fighters Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel to investigate a wormhole linked to the Kree.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film is the 33rd in Marvel’s roster and is meant to be a sequel to the hit 2019 movie Captain Marvel as well as a continuation of the Ms. Marvel TV series ahead of the Ms Marvel season 2 release date.

So yeah, not only does it sound like tons of fun, but if you want to keep up to date with the MCU timeline, you can’t miss this upcoming entry.

Deadpool 3 (2024)

After years of waiting, the Deadpool 3 release date is finally set and is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 3, 2024. That is right, Ryan Reynolds is back as everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed anti-hero, and his upcoming film will also usher in the X-Men back into the MCU.

Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine, meaning that mutants are officially back, and thanks to the multi-verse, we may get answers to a potential new era of X-Men too. Currently, Deadpool 3’s plot is being kept under wraps.

However, with the inclusion of Jackman, there are tons to be excited about. This could be the start of a brand new outing of mutants in the MCU, and we can’t wait to see what the franchise has in store!

Captain America: Brave New World (2024)

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World (aka Captain America 4) is the first outing of the patriotic hero without Chris Evans leading the helm. Instead, the upcoming action movie centers around another Captain America cast member, Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and is a continuation of the hit sci-fi series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Unfortunately, the Marvel police are all over this one, folks, meaning that Captain America 4’s plot is under tight lock and key. However, although we may not know the film’s story, we do know that it will sport an A-list cast featuring the likes of Harrison Ford and Lord of the Rings cast alumni Liv Tyler. We will have to wait until July 26, 2024, to watch the flick for ourselves to truly unpack its juicy plot and significance in the MCU timeline.

Thunderbolts (2024)

If you have watched all the DC movies in order, you’d know that the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad showed the world how fun a superhero movie focused on villains can truly be. So, it makes sense that Marvel would jump on the bad guy trend with its upcoming film Thunderbolts – set to release on December 20, 2024.

Based on the comics of the same name, the movie will follow a team of morally questionable individuals who are recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. We don’t know any big plot specifics, but thanks to the D23 Expo in 2022, we do know the Thunderbolts’ main cast. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) are all set to hit the big screen. Exciting times!

Blade (2025)

Blade is the last Marvel movie in Marvel Phase 5 and will release in theatres on February 14, 2025. Yes, it is a long wait; however, the upcoming vampire movie will be well worth it.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is playing the titular role in the future film, putting on the iconic leather duster and hunting vampires in the MCU. Fans previously saw the first look at Blade during the Eternals ending post-credit scene, so needless to say, anticipation is running high for this one.

Fantastic Four (2025)

Good news, folks! Thanks to the Disney-Fox merger being complete, we are finally getting the long-awaited new Fantastic Four movie in the MCU. If you didn’t know, one of the best 2000s movies was The Fantastic Four, and fans have been dying to see it revisited and done justice ever since Iron Man kicked off Marvel Phase 1.

The new movie is set to hit cinemas on May 2, 2025, and will be a part of Marvel Phase 6. While we are still waiting for plot details and a Fantastic Four cast list to be announced, we do know that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be leading the project. Stay tuned for more details as news starts to head our way.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026)

Avengers 5, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is the first Avengers movie since the 2019 smash hit Avengers: Endgame. We have had two whole phases without an Avengers movie, and now with a new main Marvel villain (Kang) to replace the giant Thanos-sized whole in the MCU timeline, finally, our favorite group of superheroes can assemble once more.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, and will see the likes of Sam Wilson (aka the new Captain America), Thor, Ant-Man, and Black Panther’s Shuri face off against the new big bad.

Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)

After a decade of an Avengers drought, Marvel is giving us two outings back-to-back. Next up after Kang’s Dynasty on the Studio’s announced slate is Avengers 6, titled Avengers: Secret Wars. Based on the comic book of the same name, Secret Wars will be the last movie in Marvel Phase 6, and we expect it to end the Phase with a massive bang.

But this is just speculation on our part since no plot details on the project have been shared. In fact, currently, we only know the Avengers Secret Wars release date, which is May 7, 2027. Keep your eye on this page as we fill you in on more updates.

Armor Wars (unscheduled)

Armour Wars is set to be the sequel to the 2023 drama series Secret Invasion. Originally it was meant to be a TV series. However, Marvel decided to upgrade the project to a feature-length film. The movie will follow Iron Man cast alumni Don Cheadle as Colonel James’ Rhodey’ Rhodes as he returns as War Machine once Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands. Talk about exciting, right?

Marvel hasn’t revealed a release date just yet, but we suspect that the film will come out before Marvel Phase 6 is over. It makes sense to deal with James’ story before the second Avengers movie since we are sure that he and potentially some fancy armored suit upgrades will be in the climax for Phase 6. Still, this is speculation, so stay tuned as we update this guide.

X-Men (unscheduled)

While no release date has been announced for a new X-Men movie, one has been confirmed and is definitely on its way. As we mentioned earlier in the article, Deadpool 3 is set to bring the mutants back into the limelight, and with there only being three movies in Marvel Phase 6, we may still get a surprise addition to the current Marvel slate (fingers crossed).

But regardless, if we see our favorite X-Men characters get new life in Marvel Phase 6 or Marvel Phase 7, at least we know that they are coming to the MCU following the Disney-Fox merger. While we wait on more details, fans can also look forward to the X-Men ’97 release date on Disney Plus in Fall 2023. Or why not look over our guide on how to watch all the X-Men movies in order?

Shang-Chi 2 (unscheduled)

Shang-Chi is one of the best Marvel movies to release in recent years (don’t believe us? Just read our Shang-Chi review). However, when it comes to the Shang-Chi 2 release date, things are a bit dicey. Currently, we don’t know when Shang-Chi 2 will hit the big screen. Star Simu Liu has hinted that it will only be after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – meaning that the earliest date for the follow-up to the 2021 fantasy movie will be 2026.

But rest easy, folks. Shang-Chi was a massive box-office hit, and it has been confirmed that, despite the hazy dates, Shang-Chi 2 is in the works. We bet that Marvel is just taking its time with the project to make sure that it’s the best sequel it can be before hitting the silver screen.

Spider-Man 4 (unscheduled)

When it comes to the best Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland is top-tier. So fans are dying to see his next outing as the famous webslinger in Spider-Man 4. However, just like Shang-Chi, we don’t have a release date for the upcoming film. Originally it was rumored that Spider-man 4 would release in 2024. However, due to the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike and Holland taking a yearlong break from acting, this 2024 date is highly unlikely.

It may be a while till we see Peter Parker again, but luckily there is plenty of spidey content to hold us over while we wait for his return. The hit animated movie Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (aka Spider-Verse 3) is set to release on March 29, 2024. And if you want more wall-crawler action, you can also read our guides on how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order and all the Spider-Man villains ranked.

