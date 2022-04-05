Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date – everything we know

When is Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s release date? In 2020, Paramount and SEGA took Hollywood by storm after releasing the stellar videogame movie Sonic the Hedgehog. With the film being one of the highest-grossing of the year, the studio wouldn’t slow down, and instead pushed out the equally impressive sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But after multiple cliffhangers, and a juicy post-credit scene in the last family movie, fans are already asking for news on Sonic 3. Warning spoilers ahead!

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic franchise tells the story of our favourite blue hero’s time on earth. Over the years, we have seen Sonic (Ben Schwartz) face off against the evil Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey), race to save the world, and even Fortnite dance his way to victory. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, our spiky-haired friend battled it out against Dr Robotnik, met some new friends – Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’ Shaughnessey), and protected an ancient power source called the Master Emerald. As you can see, a lot happens, and even more is left up in the air as the movie ends with Dr Robotnik’s escape, and a new major character reveal.

Luckily, Paramount has already confirmed that Sonic 3 is happening, so it is only a matter of time before we all find out what is next for Sonic and his pals. However, in preparation for the upcoming sequel, we’ve rounded up all the information you need about our fast friend’s next adventure. From its release date, cast, plot, and more, here is everything we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date: when will Sonic 3 come out?

The good news is that Sonic 3 is definitely on its way; we just don’t know when that will be specifically. In February 2022, a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was announced, along with a Knuckles spin-off TV series. Although no firm release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been revealed just yet, we are willing to bet that we will hear news about our chilli dog loving hero’s next outing soon.

During its theatrical opening week overseas on April 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made an impressive $25.5 million at the box office. If the flick continues to perform well and rake in all those golden coins, Paramount will likely work to turn around a sequel as soon as possible – meaning that we may see a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as early as 2024. However, this is purely speculative as the studio has given no indication of a production schedule.

It should also be noted that the two year period between the first Sonic movie and the second was due to a global pandemic, which, although still ongoing, hasn’t caused a string of lockdowns and, consequently, production delays as of late (knock on wood).

With that in mind, regardless of the financial success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it is safe to say that Sonic 3 won’t have as long a wait as its previous instalment when it comes to its big release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for Sonic 3?

Hold onto those golden rings, pals, because it is too early to get excited about a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer (I know we are disappointed too). Since filming for Sonic 3 hasn’t kicked off yet, there is no footage for any teaser videos right now. But don’t worry; we will keep our eyes peeled for any new hedgehog clips out in the wild.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 plot: what will happen in Sonic 3?

There is no official plot synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Still, thanks to the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a spicy post-credit scene, and some hints from the film’s cast, we can begin to paint a speculative picture about Sonic’s next adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended with Dr Robotnik being defeated, once Knuckles Tails, and Sonic team up to take him down. After reclaiming the ancient power source, the Master Emerald, from Dr Robotnik’s hands, Sonic and his new family dedicate their lives to looking after the gem. However, it turns out that Dr Robotnik’s body was never recovered – hinting that they could meet the evil genius in the future.

On top of Dr Robotnik, who will obviously be after the Master Emerald yet again, the post-credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also revealed a brand new villain – Shadow. After cleaning up the mess from Sonic and Dr Robotnik’s last fight, GUN (the Guardian Units of Nations) discovered some 50-year-old secret coordinates to an abandoned facility where ‘Project Shadow’ was underway. We see a black hedgehog open his eyes in the teaser clip – ready to cause some chaos.

The character of Shadow was first introduced in the 2001 videogame Sonic Adventure 2, and was created by none other than Dr Robotnik’s granddad Gerald Robotnik. In the games, Shadow is generally an anti-hero with a dark backstory. But despite his edgy style and attitude, he is normally on Sonic’s side… typically. However, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, an alliance probably won’t be on the cards for Sonic and Shadow, considering how the franchise is now looking towards a new main baddie following Dr Robotnik’s disappearance.

In terms of the human characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, stars Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell told The Digital Fix what they hope for their characters in the new movie. Sumpter explained how it would be great if we could all see more of Maddie’s job as a veterinarian, while Natasha hoped that the two sisters will get more action scenes in the next chapter. So far, it is unclear if their wishes will come true, but we are personally rooting for more detailed character studies going forward.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast: Who will be in Sonic 3?

In terms of returning cast, Sonic fans will be pleased to learn that our two main pals, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden, will be on board. Schwartz voices our titular blue hero, Sonic, while Marsden plays sheriff Tom Sonic’s best friend. Currently, the two are the only confirmed cast. However, we can make some pretty solid guesses on who will be up to bat for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles, will likely be coming back for the sequel as the actor has already signed up for another Sonic property – the spin-off Knuckles TV series. It makes sense that since the star has committed to the character on more than just one project, he will be a returning fixture if Knuckles makes an appearance in the future film. Colleen O’ Shaughnessey is also probably set to come back as the adorable yellow fox Miles “Tails” Prower, since we can’t have Sonic without his newly formed colourful gang, can we?

We can also rest easy knowing that some familiar human faces will be coming back too. Tika Sumpter as Tom’s wife, Maddie, will probably be back, along with her feisty sister Rachel, played by Natasha Rothwell. If Rachael joins the cast line-up in the new film, we may also get to see Shemar Moore again as her fiancé/ undercover GUN agent.

It is all pretty exciting, right? However, I am afraid there is some heartbreaking news on the casting front for Sonic. Jim Carrey, who has been the perfect Dr Robotnik over the last two Sonic movies, is unlikely to return as the bald villain. In a 2022 interview, Carrey revealed his intent to retire from acting following Sonic the Hedgehog 2. With this in mind, we may see the role of Dr Robotnik recast, or the character retired from the cinematic franchise for the time being.

Speaking of villains, it is pretty apparent that Shadow is stepping up to the plate as the big new baddie of the franchise. Currently, there has been no word on who will voice the black hedgehog in the future – however, we will let you know who will be up to the edgy task once we know more.

And there you have it, SEGA pals, all the information that you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in UK theatres now and is set to hit the US on April 8.