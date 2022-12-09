Inside Out 2 release date, plot, cast, more

What is the Inside Out 2 release date? Needless to say that when Inside Out was released in 2015, it was adored not just by children, but also by adults, critics, and awards panels.

The comedy movie follows 11-year-old Riley after she and her family live her life in the Midwest behind for the bright lights of San Francisco. Riley must navigate a new school, new city, and a new life, but the unique thing about Inside Out is that the majority of the film takes place inside Riley’s head, with various emotions like Joy, Anger, Disgust, and Fear being personified characters of their own as they grapple and bicker on how to help Riley emotionally navigate all the changes in her life.

With the film offering a refreshing and colourful take on emotions, it scooped the Best Animated Feature Film award at both the Oscars and BAFTAs. Now, as Riley enters a new stage in her life, Disney decided it’s the perfect time to dive back into the world of Inside Out — but what is the Inside Out 2 release date?

Inside Out 2 release date

Inside Out 2’s release date has been confirmed for June 14, 2024. It is unclear whether the family movie will have a theatrical release before dropping on Disney Plus, but given the acclaim the first movie received, it seems likely that Inside Out 2 will have a spell in cinemas before hitting the streaming service.

Pixar has also confirmed that the animated movie will be directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve.

Inside Out 2 plot speculation

Although exact plot details for Inside Out 2 haven’t been confirmed, Poehler said at the D23 Expo panel that the Pixar movie will “once again take place inside Riley’s head, only this time she’s a teenager,” adding that there will be “new emotions that show up.”

By the end of Inside Out, then 11-year-old Riley had come to terms with moving away, with her respective emotions learning to live in harmony. But with all the challenges and hormones puberty offers, it’s likely that Inside Out 2 will focus on Riley navigating the emotional rollercoaster that comes with being a teenager.

Inside Out 2 cast speculation

Although it’s too early to say who will be returning, we know that Amy Poehler will be returning as Joy, and although there’s rumours that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling won’t be returning as Fear and Disgust, we know that there will, at least, be a host of new emotions and voice actors to look forward to!

It’s worth noting that Hader and Kaling haven’t outright denied they’ll be returning at this stage, so here’s our tentative cast for an Inside Out 2.

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Bill Hader as Fear

Lewis Black as Anger

Mindy Kaling as Disgust

Kaitlyn Dias as Riley

Diane Lane as Mom

Kyle MacLachlan as Dad

