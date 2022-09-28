When is the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date? We’re living in the middle of a Middle-earth renaissance right now, but the Rings of Power fantasy series isn’t the only Tolkien project that’s got fans’ ears pricked up. In fact, away from the small screen there is a new Lord of the Rings movie on the horizon.

That’s right, Middle-earth is returning to the big screen with a new animated movie titled The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim. The movie will follow a host of characters from Tolkien’s writing, and will centre on the kingdom of Rohan (seen mainly in The Two Towers) and its battle to defend itself from outside threats.

The thought of that is tantalising enough, and we’ve got even more details to share about The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim currently has a release date of April 12, 2024. Of course, this is subject to change, but we can be confident that the movie will be releasing in 2024.

That might seem like an eternity away, but actually, its April release date means that the movie is actually only a year and a half away. And, until then, you’ve always got Rings of Power should you be looking for a Tolkien-fix before then.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim cast

As an anime movie, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim will have a voice cast. Some actors have already been confirmed, and they include a returning actor from the Lord of the Rings movies.

That returning actor is Miranda Otto, who will be reprising her role as the shield-maiden of Rohan, niece to King Théoden, and sister to Éomer: Éowyn. Éowyn will act as the movie’s narrator, rather than being a character within the story itself.

The other big name that has been confirmed is Brian Cox, known for drama series Succession. Additionally, there have been many other actors cast in a number of confirmed and unconfirmed roles.

Who is in the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim cast?

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

Miranda Otto as Éowyn

Gaia Wise as Hera

Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf Hildeson

Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

Lorraine Ashbourne

Yazdan Qafouri

Shaun Dooley as Freca

Michael Wildman

Jude Akuwudike

Benjamin Wainwright

Behind the camera, the fantasy action movie is being directed by Kenji Kamiyama. Kamiyama has decades of experience working with animated projects, and previous credits include the Ghost in the Shell sci-fi series, Star Wars: Visions, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim plot speculation

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim will be set over a hundred years prior to the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the war of the ring. It will primarily explore Rohan’s legendary king Helm Hammerhand, and who became the namesake for the fortress of Helm’s Deep that we see in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The fantasy movie is set to follow Helm Hammerhand as he protects Rohan from the threat of the Dunlendings – the fierce race of men that occupied the Dunland and the plains around Rohan.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim trailer speculation

As it stands, there is no The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim trailer. However, the wait for a trailer won’t be indefinite.

With the release date in mind, we’re going to estimate that the full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim will be released around October 2023. This means that fans can expect a trailer to drop within a year, and a teaser trailer could come much sooner.

To keep you waiting in the meantime, official concept art for the movie has been released, which you can see above and below:

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim

There has been no information yet on what the release plans are for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim.

The movie could, theoretically, have a streaming release, a theatrical release, or a hybrid. However, we’re hoping that the movie doesn’t get put straight onto streaming services and does have a theatrical run, because it would be amazing to see Middle-earth on the big screen again, especially in glorious animation.

