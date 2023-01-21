Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.

In 2011, Planet of the Apes was rebooted with the science fiction movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes which then led into a new trilogy that explored the origins of the ultra-intelligent apes, and the downfall of human civilisation. With elements of a post-apocalyptic setting, as well as plenty of action and tension, this new disaster movie trilogy was well received by both audiences and critics and it was met with impressive box-office results.

Now, more than half a decade after the end of that trilogy there’s a new Planet of the Apes movie coming down the tracks titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This will be a continuation of the 2010s thriller movie trilogy, but with new characters and stories. So what do we know about the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, plot, cast, and more?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date is currently scheduled for May 24, 2024.

If the action movie is successful, it is expected to be the beginning of another new Planet of the Apes trilogy. If these follow a similar release pattern of the previous trilogy (Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes) then these two further sequels will likely release around the 2027 and 2030 respectively.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast already has several big names attached including William H. Macy and Freya Allan, as well as new comers who will be unknown by a lot of audiences.

Leading the cast will be Owen Teague. Teague has starred in a range of TV series and movies, including The Stand and It: Chapter 2. However, as the main character in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes the actor will be taking on his biggest role to date.

Joining him is The Witcher’s Freya Allan. Allan has played Ciri in The Witcher since the fantasy series’ first season. She will reprise her role in the upcoming The Witcher season 3, and unlike Henry Cavill, she’ll be sticking around after then too.

William H. Macy is another big name to join the cast, and the Fargo actor is likely to be the cast member who is best known by audiences across the world.

Who is in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast?

Owen Teague

Freya Allan

William H. Macy

Peter Macon

Eka Darville

Kevin Durand

Travis Jeffery

Neil Sandilands

Expect other names to join the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast as we get closer to the release date, as well as more information on the characters who the actors will be playing.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes plot

As it stands, there are no explicit details about the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes plot. However, there are some small bits of information that we do know about the upcoming movie.

Firstly, it will be a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes. This means that it’s very likely that the events of that film will be mentioned and feed into Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to some extent, which will depend on how long after War for the Planet of the Apes the new movie is set.

Then, there’s the ideas floated by Matt Reeves and Mark Bomback (who also worked on the reboot trilogy). Both have spoken about how there was further space for sequels that Caesar’s legacy, and they’ve also spoken about how further movies could explore the conflict between different factions of apes.

However, the lack of concrete, official details means that when it comes to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes plot we’re still in the dark for now until we get closer to the release date.

That’s all we have on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes so far. For more movie madness, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies of all time, or you can check out our picks for the best movies ever made.