Despicable Me 4 release date, cast, plot, and more

When is the Despicable Me 4 release date? It’s been six long years since we last saw Gru and his adorable adopted daughters (if you don’t count the Minion movies, which we don’t), so what’s the deal, Universal? Are we ever getting a sequel?

Well, the good news is that Despicable Me 4 is on the way. The bad news is that you’re going to have to wait a while before you see the animated movie. Don’t worry, though. We’ve scoured the web for any and all information about the upcoming comedy movie.

So with no further adieu, here’s our guide to everything you need to know about the Despicable me 4 release date.

Despicable Me 4 release date

Despicable Me 4 is set for release on July 3 2024. The sequel was announced in February 2022, but there hasn’t been any news about the film since then.

Despicable Me 4 cast

Despicable Me 4 will likely bring back the established cast. That means Steve Carell will be back as Gru, as will Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Dana Gaier as Edith, and Nev Scharrel as Agnes.

We also imagine that Kristen Wiig will also return as Gru’s partner Lucy Wilde. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Despicable Me movie without the Minions, and Pierre Coffin will once again be voicing the banana-obsessed oddballs.

Steve Carell as Gru/Dru

Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde

Pierre Coffin as the Minions

Miranda Cosgrove as Margo

Dana Gaier as Edith

Nev Scharrel as Agnes

Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother

Despicable Me 4 plot

It’s almost impossible to predict what the next Despicable me movie will be about. I don’t think anyone who watched the first film would have guessed the series would eventually introduce Gru’s identical twin brother, but here we are.

Apparently, Carrel told Digital Spy that the film would pick up after the events of the third film and see Gru and his family focus on their work with the Ant-Villain League.

Despicable Me 4 trailer

Despicable Me 4 does not have a trailer yet, but we’ve included the Despicable Me 3 teaser as a treat.

