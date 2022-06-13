Joker 2 release date speculation, plot details, cast and more

What is the Joker 2 release date? Back in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix starred in a fascinating character study of the Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips’ Joker, and his performance was met with widespread critical acclaim. The DC movie sees Arthur Fleck transform from a downtrodden, impoverished outsider into a rebellious figure who isn’t afraid to show society its true face after committing extremely violent acts against people who’ve wronged him.

The film raked in $1.074 billion worldwide, and reports quickly emerged that Warner Bros. was (unsurprisingly) interested in getting a sequel off the ground. Joker 2: Electric Boogaloo, anybody? Not only that, but the studio was also reportedly interested in giving the Joker treatment to other iconic Batman villains. Although there’s been nothing new on that front, we’ve now got actual confirmation that Joker 2 is officially in the works from Phillips and his Joker actor, Joaquin Phoenix.

Yes, Arthur Fleck is coming back for Joker: Folie à Deux (and no, it’s not an elaborate brand deal with Fall Out Boy). The title means a mental illness shared between two closely related people – which might hint to where this story is going… So slap on your best clown make-up, because here’s everything we know about the Joker 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Joker 2 release date speculation

Before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s worth pointing out that Todd Phillips has only just confirmed that the Joker 2 script is finished. For the moment there’s no news on when the sequel will even start filming or if Warner Bros. has picked a release date for it yet.

Even if the studio got started on it in the next couple of months, it would still likely be the back end of 2023 before it arrives in cinemas – but that’s being incredibly optimistic. Remember, Joaquin Phoenix is an incredibly talented star, and he’s already got other projects in the works before he can slip into that suit again.

The Academy Award winner has a lot on his plate over the next few years with Ari Aster’s next A24 movie, Disappointment Blvd., as well as playing the titular French leader in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. He’s also reuniting with You Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsay for Polaris.

So, it’s clear that Phoenix is going to be pretty busy for a while. It’s not impossible that Joker 2 could start filming sooner depending on the other projects, but it’s not likely.

If it doesn’t start shooting until 2023, then it’ll probably be 2024 before the film eventually arrives in cinemas. But that’s just speculation!

Joker 2 trailer speculation

There isn’t a trailer for Joker 2 yet. The only look at the film we’ve got at the moment is Todd Phillips’ Instagram post. The director announced the news by posting a shot of the script’s front cover – which is a similar red colour to the clown’s suit from the end of the film.

The post also confirmed the sequel’s full title as Joker: Folie à Deux. Obviously, this quickly whipped DC fans up into a frenzy at the idea of getting more from Phoenix’s version of the legendary Batman villain.

It’s probably going to be a long time before we get our first official look at the sequel – although it isn’t impossible that Phillips will post behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram page much like he did with the first film.

And if the film shoots on location again, then we’ll probably get paparazzi shots of Phoenix and whoever else is in Folie à Deux. New York doubled for Gotham in the first film, so it seems like a safe bet that the sequel will return to the city to maintain the grimy aesthetic.

But obviously, it all depends on the story, since the end of the film sees Arthur Fleck getting locked up in Arkham Asylum. It would definitely be exciting to see the film take place entirely behind bars.

Joker 2 plot speculation

Okay, so this is where it’s going to get exciting. There’s already plenty of fan speculation online about what the title, Folie à Deux, means in relation to Joker, and who might be joining him in the sequel, with many suggesting Harley Quinn might appear.

There are a few ways to interpret its meaning. As mentioned earlier, the phrase itself means “a condition in which two closely associated people who are mentally ill share the same delusional beliefs” (via Collins Dictionary).

It could be argued that both Batman and Joker share a similar type of “delusional beliefs” because of how they try to reshape Gotham for better and worse. But since the first film introduces a very young Bruce Wayne (Dante Pereira-Olson), we probably aren’t going to see the Dark Knight show up in Joker 2.

A second, more likely possibility is that it’ll introduce this universe’s take on Dr. Harleen Quinzel – who would presumably fall for Fleck’s Joker and enable him to become a bigger personality in Gotham. They’re a duo after all and this would certainly fit with the title, but Harley’s fun, charismatic nature might not gel with this dour universe.

But we have a third idea that could be much more interesting, and it would deliver a delicious slice of fan service after many, many years… Could Joker 2 introduce a second Joker played by Willem Dafoe? No, we haven’t plucked the idea out of thin air.

The legendary star previously told GQ that he’s well aware of how the internet is desperate for him to don the clown make-up, before revealing that he’s got his own idea of how an imposter could challenge Phoenix’s Joker.

He explained, “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker.”

“And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasised about that.”

So who knows, maybe we’ll see Dafoe vs. Phoenix: Dawn of the Clown.

Joker 2 cast speculation

Although it hasn’t actually been confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, it feels like a safe bet that he’ll be back for a second shot at the iconic villain. Plus we saw him reading the script in Todd Phillips’ Instagram post recently.

He’s already noted that there’s more to the character that he’d like to explore when speaking to Peter Travers around the release of the first film.

“I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.”

He also added: “Me and Todd would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character.”

For now, it’s not clear who else will show up in Joker 2, but it could be quite a while before Warner Bros. reveals any casting news. Sit tight!

And that is everything we know about the Joker 2 release date! For more colourful fun, here is our guide to the best action movies of all time.