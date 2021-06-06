Borderlands movie cast, release date and everything else we know

When is the Borderlands movie release date? Who knew, when we first started excavating the wiles of Pandora back in 2008, that eventually the Vault Hunters would become Hollywood A-listers. Or at least, they’d be portrayed by some of the best and brightest the movie business has to offer in a blockbuster action movie.

Like any videogame-to-movie adaptation, the road to a Borderlands film coming together has been quite long. Back in 2015, Lionsgate announced it was developing the flick, and for the rest of that decade, things were quiet. Then, in 2020, Eli Roth came on board to direct, and we’ve had announcement after announcement of more and more stars coming into the fold ever since.

Jack Black, Cate Blanchette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart are leading a range of characters from Gearbox’s eccentric universe is, at time of writing, 17 named roles strong. This includes Roland, Claptrap, Tiny Tina, Mad Moxxi, and a whole lot more besides. Pandora’s transition to the silver screen may have taken a while to get going, but now that everything’s moving, it seems plenty are willing to follow Lillith back to her homeworld.

Borderlands movie release date

As of now, the Borderlands film doesn’t have a release date. However, we might be getting one soon. Ariana Greenblatt, who’s playing Tiny Tina, confirmed via Twitter that filming on Borderlands had started on April 1 in Hungary.

In June, Jamie Lee Curtis shared our first look at the sci-fi movie, in a black and white image featuring Lilith in full costume, though she’s been completely blacked out. Afterward, the official Borderlands account followed suit, releasing several of the same kind of profiles for other lead characters.

Production is obviously well underway, and once that’s done, and things move into post-production, we should know when we’ll be able to see it for ourselves.

Who is in the Borderlands movie cast?

Borderlands is a series that is anything but coy, and Lionsgate and Arad Productions have brought that energy to the casting. It’s a star-studded affair for the leads, with Cate Blanchette at the forefront as Lilith, supported by several other actors who need no introduction.

The confirmed cast thus far is as follows: Lilith (Cate Blanchette), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Roland (Kevin Hart), Claptrap (Jack Black), Mad Moxxi (Gina Gershon), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), Krom (Olivier Richters), Commander Knoxx (Janina Gavankar), Jakobs (Cheyenne Jackson), Hammerlock (Charles Babalola), Marcus (Benjamin Byron Davis), Scooter (Steven Boyer), Ellie (Ryann Redmond), and Larry (Bobby Lee).

On top of all of these, Haley Bennett is playing a mysterious, brand new character to the Borderlands universe. Many of the above characters’ names will be familiar to players, the likes of Mad Moxxi, Claptrap, and Tiny Tina having appeared numerous times across the games.

What’s the Borderlands movie about?

We don’t have an official synopsis yet, but reports have gleaned several key details about the adaptation’s story. Lilith, an outlaw, has to go back to her homeworld of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, a powerful arms tycoon who runs Atlas Corporation. To get the job done, she enlists the help of Tiny Tina, Roland, Krieg, and others, forming the film equivalent of a typical co-op squad in the videogames.

In the established lore, Lilith is a “siren”, a magical person, with the power to turn herself invisible. This is likely to feed into her past in the movie, possibly as part of why she had to leave Pandora in the first place.

Roth is co-writing the script with Craig Mazin, who created and wrote Chernobyl for HBO, and who’s handling screenplay duties on HBO’s upcoming series based on The Last of Us. Here’s hoping Borderlands turns out a little more upbeat than either of those.

That’s everything we know about the Borderlands movie so far. While we await more info, maybe check out everything we know about The Witcher season 2, or the best adventure films.