The Batman 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, trailer, and more

When is The Batman 2 release date? The criminals of Gotham City better watch out because there’s more to come from Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and we’ve got all the information right here.

The success of Matt Reeves’ superhero movie meant a sequel was a given, and there are plenty of threads left over from The Batman that need picking up. The DC movie saw the Caped Crusader tackle a formidable version of the Batman villain, The Riddler (Paul Dano). But there’s so many members of the Rogues’ Gallery left to fight.

If you want to know more about The Batman 2 release date, you’ve come to the right place. A word of warning before you read on, though, there are spoilers for The Batman below, so make sure you’ve seen it before you dive into this guide.

The Batman 2 release date speculation

The Batman 2 is set for release on October 3, 2025. Oh, we also have a title as well. It’s called The Batman: Part 2. Feel free to keep calling it The Batman 2, though.

Warner Bros officially announced that The Batman 2 was in production at CinemaCon 2022 with both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves.

The Batman 2 plot speculation

There are no concrete details regarding The Batman 2 plot at this time, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a certain Arkham inmate at the heart of the action next time around.

It doesn’t take the world’s greatest detective to figure out the identity of that particular character who showed up at the end of The Batman, and although nothing is certain, we have to expect Joker will show up again at some point.

There are lots of Batman stories we could see in The Batman 2, but Pattinson has said he’d like to adapt Death in the Family, in which that character plays a significant role, so maybe that’ll pay off in the next film. Still, The Batman impressed us by zigging when we expected it to zag, so perhaps we won’t see Batman face off against you know who.

The other potential story beats we can see being explored in a sequel to the superhero detective movie involve the Court of Owls and Bane. The Court of Owls is alluded to several times during The Batman with The Riddler, trying to expose the corrupt foundations of Gotham.

The story arc that introduced the Court, by Scott Snyder and Gregg Cappulo, explored this concept in detail, revealing the Owls had had a hand (or Talon) in Gotham from the very beginning.

While The Riddler’s ire was focused on those feasting on the carcass of the Wayne’s Renewal Project, it’s possible that the Gotham elite he targeted were members of this secret society without him even realising. Perhaps following the villain’s attack, he’s upset things to the point the Court feels it needs to take action and get rid of a pointy-eared vigilante poking around in their business.

The last dangling plot thread involves Bane, who you’ll either remember as the hulking brute who helped Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin or as Tahlia Ghul’s masked muscle in The Dark Knight Rises. While Bane doesn’t make an appearance in The Batman, it seems the drug Venom that grants him his super-strength does.

During the final fight scene, when Batman’s incapacitated, we see Bruce struggling to get to his feet. Desperate and running out of options, he injects himself with a green liquid that gives him back his strength but leaves him in a rage-filled state, with Gordon and Catwoman having to convince him to stop beating the villain.

This drug shares many qualities with Venom and seems to be The Batman universe’s equivalent of the super steroid. It’s possible the next Batman movie could adapt elements from Batman: Venom which saw the vigilante grappling with drug addiction, or it could just be a precursor to a full-blown Bane appearance.

The latest clue we have to what might happen in The Batman 2 comes in the form of details emerging about the Penguin show release date. Writer-director Matt Reeves has revealed the TV series will tie into events in The Batman 2 and lead us right up to the timeline for the sequel.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Battinson isn’t part of James Gunn’s new movie plans. He exists in his own separate universe.

The Batman 2 cast speculation

It’s a given that Robert Pattinson will return to The Batman 2 cast as the titular hero. Similarly, we can’t imagine this version of Bruce coping well without his support network of Alfred (Andy Serkis) and Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), so let’s presume they’ll be back too.

The Penguin managed to avoid being put on ice at the end of the film as well, and Colin Farrell’s been pretty open about wanting to explore the character more in future, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he came waddling out of the shadows once again. There is, of course, the Penguin show on the way too, so we will definitely see more of him in Gotham one way or another.

Will Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) return? We hope so, but last we saw, she’d driven off into the sunset, seemingly to start over in Bludhaven. Of course, the two cities aren’t too far away from each other, and if the Bat needed her, we think the cat would come out to play.

The big question is, of course, who’ll drop in to be The Batman 2 villains? We’ve had a few thoughts on that but let’s just say Reeves has left himself a number of options. Nicolas Cage has thrown a curveball into the mix, as only he can, by pitching himself as Egghead – a Batman villain not seen since the 1960s Batman series starring Adam West. Whether Reeves will want to roll the dice on a wacky villain such as this remains to be seen.

The Batman 2 trailer speculation

If you think we have access to The Batman 2 trailer at this point, you could do with a check-up at Arkham.

In all seriousness, though, The Batman 2 has only just been officially announced, so you might as well get comfy. It’s going to be a long wait for footage.

That's everything we know about the potential Batman sequel. If you liked The Batman check out these movies.