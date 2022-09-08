Madame Web release date, plot, cast, more

What is the Madame Web release date? In February 2022, it was announced that Dakota Johnson would be starring in Sony’s first ever female-led superhero movie Madame Web. Expanding their slate of Spider-Man-movies-without-Spider-Man further, Madame Web will follow the origins of one of the webslinger’s greatest allies.

This is a change of pace from the other Sony Marvel movies we’ve seen so far, because while Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom were all Spider-Man villains, Madame Web is far from it, with her clairvoyancy powers and insight into the Spider-Verse giving her more in common with the likes of Doctor Strange and X-Men character Professor X.

Given the lukewarm reception of Venom 2 and the relentless meme-ery following Morbius, it’s understanding that fans feel a little sceptical about Madame Web, but with a strong cast line-up that includes Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney, Sony may well surprise us yet. So, if you’re willing to come along for the ride, let us take you through everything we know about the Madame Web release date.

Madame Web release date

The current release date for Madame Web is October 6, 2023. The action movie was originally set for a July 2023 release date, but Sony pushed it back by a few months.

A specific reason wasn’t given for the delay, but given that this would have pitted Madame Web against Mission Impossible 7 and Indiana Jones 5, it’s feasible that Sony just wanted to avoid another Morbius flop by having the film compete with such huge IPs in the box office.

Given that, as of July 2022, Madame Web has commenced filming, the chances of the film meeting an autumn 2023 release date looks optimistic, although we will let you know if anything changes.

Madame Web plot speculation

Not much is known about the plot of Madame Web apart from the synopsis that has been provided to Deadline. According to the adventure movie‘s synopsis, Madame Web “will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world.”

Madame Web first appeared in Issue 210 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series in 1980. An elderly mutant with blindness and an autoimmune disease, Cassandra Webb carried the mantle of Madame Web up until 2010.

Unless Marvel plans to use elaborate prosthetics on 32-year-old Johnson or dramatically de-age the character for plot purposes, it seems feasible that, at least in part, the Madame Web movie will follow the plot of the Amazing Spider-Man comic issue 637. This 2010 comic book storyline saw the elderly and dying Cassandra Webb transfer her powers to a younger woman called Julia Carpenter.

So, it looks likely that the movie will either follow Julia Carpenter or deviate from the comics entirely by exploring a younger Cassandra Webb. Because Madame Web is meant to be a mutant, it is also an opportunity for Sony to try and implement a little bit of X-Men in their own cinematic universe (if they can find a way to do it without Disney suing them).

Madame Web cast speculation

The peculiar thing about Madame Web is that while most of the major cast members have been confirmed, respectively, through Deadline and have spoken about their experiences filming the movie and working with the other actors, the only cast member whose character we know for certain is Dakota Johnson, who is confirmed to be playing Madame Web. Apart from that, both Sony and the actors themselves have remained tight-lipped about which roles exactly they’ve been cast in.

Madame Web confirmed cast

Dakota Johnson as Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney in an unspecified role

Emma Roberts in an unspecified role

Adam Scott in an unspecified role

Isabela Merced in an unspecified role

Celeste O’Connor in an unspecified role

Zosia Mamet in an unspecified role

Tahar Rahim in an unspecified role

If you want to learn more about the universe surrounding our favourite web-slinger, check out our ranking of the best Spider-Man actors.