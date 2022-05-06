Fantastic Four MCU release date, cast, trailer, and more

When will The Fantastic Four MCU movie be released? The team who put the four in Phase 4, Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four, are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by comic’s most dynamic duo, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee their origin is pretty standard for the time.

Four astronauts steal a rocketship and blast off into the unknown. While on their mission, their rocket is bombarded by cosmic rays, which bestows strange powers on the four. Reed Richards’s body becomes elastic, and Sue Storm gains the ability to turn invisible – and later develops the ability to create force fields. Sue’s teen brother Johnny becomes a literal human torch, with the power to control fire.

The last of the four, Ben Grimm, gains the most shocking ability. He transforms into a living pile of orange rocks with superhuman strength. Not wanting his family to be shunned, Reed makes them into the Fantastic Four, with each taking a new name. Reed becomes Mister Fantastic, Sue The Invisible Woman, Johnny the Human Torch, and Ben The Thing. Fans have been eagerly anticipating four’s MCU debut, so here’s everything we know about the Fantastic Four MCU movie release date.

Fantastic Four MCU movie release date

The Fantastic Four MCU movie doesn’t have a release date as of yet. The film was first announced back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, but those working on the film are keeping details close to their chest.

What is the Fantastic Four MCU movie plot?

At the time of writing, the Fantastic Four MCU movie doesn’t have an official plot, but we can probably make a few educated guesses as to what the film may be about. Marvel has recently shied away from showing traditional origins.

Instead, the studio appears to have worked under the presumption that audiences going to see these films have some knowledge of the character.

To space: Best science fiction movies

It’s not out of the realm of possibility then that the film may skip the traditional origin of the Fantastic Four (which we’ve seen twice on the big screen in the last decade) and instead throw us a grand adventure.

We can’t imagine those making the film will be keen to use Fantastic Four villains seen in previous Fox Marvel movies. That means Doctor Doom and Galactus are likely off the table but don’t worry, Marvel’s first family have plenty of bad guys they can battle.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/cQtZ8E6qie — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) December 11, 2020

Who will be the Fantastic Four MCU villain?

You might think the obvious choice would be Doctor Doom, but we can’t see Marvel rushing to use the diabolical despot. The last two big-screen incarnations of the character have left a lot to be desired. It wouldn’t shock us if Kevin Feige and the others involved in the film wanted to give the character a rest then, especially when introducing four new heroes to the MCU. The same goes for Galactus.

Which vile villain will menace the four then? Well, the team has plenty of bad guys, but we think the most likely contenders to take on the team will be Super Skrull or The Wizard.

Founding family: Marvel movies in order

The Super Skrull is one of the Fantastic Four’s oldest enemies. Like others of his race, the Super Skrull can shapeshift, but he can also mimic the powers of the Fantastic Four, making him a deadly threat.

The Wizard, meanwhile, is another old foe of the four. He’s basically a showboating scientist who grows jealous of the Fantastic Four’s fame and uses technology to battle them. While he may not sound like a huge threat, he helped found the Frightful Four, a team of villains who became recurring foes of Reed and his family, and we can see Marvel Studios wanting to tee up further conflict down the road.

Fantastic Four MCU movie cast

We don’t know who will be in the Fantastic Four MCU movie cast, but we know who people want to play the team. Basically, people have been campaigning for years now for real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

Krasinski of course played the character in Doctor Strange 2 but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play Earth 616’s version of the character.

Thwip! Best Spider-Man movies

As for the Human Torch? Well, Dacre Montgomery is a name we see thrown about on social media a lot but we’d prefer Zac Efron to get the gig. Who could play The Thing? Well, we’d love to see Michael Chiklis come back, but the most inspired bit of fan casting we’ve seen is Jesse Plemons as the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing.

Jon Watts, who made Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, was supposed to direct the film, but he left the project in early 2022. If you want to know more about our hot Marvel takes check out our article ranking the MCU movies.