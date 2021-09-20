Deadpool 3 release date, trailer, cast and more

What is the Deadpool 3 release date? Does the MCU know what’s just about to hit it? Deadpool 3 is not only happening, but it’s happening within official MCU continuity. Yep, that’s right. The foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking, frequently blood-caked mutate is going to be exploding F-bombs right inside the formerly family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Few thought this was probable, or even possible when Disney bought Fox – the studio that produced the X-Men movies, including Deadpool 1 & 2 – back in 2019. But as Marvel had already proven with its TV series so far in Phase 4, it is more than willing to break new barriers. And Deadpool 3 will almost certainly be breaking a few taste barriers if nothing else.

So what do we know about Deadpool 3 so far? Well, the action movie is still a few years away, and information is hard to come, but we didn’t let that stop us. We scoured the web, used Cerebro, and begged all the clairvoyant’s we know to learn everything we could about Deadpool 3.

Will Deadpool 3 be set in the MCU?

Short answer, yes. We know this because the man in charge of the MCU, Kevin Fiege, said so, and you can’t get much clearer confirmation than that. He also confirmed there would be no curbs on the potty-mouthed language and gore that has helped define the series.

Deadpool 3 “will be rated R and… Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige told Collider in January. It was an announcement that surprised many, and not just because of the R-rated content. How would the MCU deal with the fact that there were two movies already that weren’t within MCU continuity? Just ignore it? Retcon it? Rewrite it? Well, none of that may be necessary.

With the introduction of the multiverse at the end of Loki season one, there’s never been a better time to introduce a character from a parallel continuity. Phase 4 of the MCU is promising to be a “multiverse of madness” going forward – not only is that the subtitle of Doctor Strange 2, but we’re also going to be seeing characters from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man franchises turning up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So introducing Deadpool into the mix is no great problem anymore.

Deadpool 3 release date: When will Deadpool 3 be released?

There’s no official word on this other than filming definitely won’t start in 2021. According to Feige: “Ryan (Reynolds) is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make [first], but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

Reynolds himself told Collider in August that he was 70% sure Deadpool 3 would film in 2022 (though, to be honest, he admits he has no sense of time). The inference is that any shoot would therefore have to be later in the year, which would make the earliest feasible release date late 2023. At the moment, Marvel has no definite release dates beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5 May 2023).

Who’ll be writing Deadpool 3?

It was confirmed way back in November 2020 that Reynolds was working with Emmy Award-winning sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin on the script.

They’re best known for writing multiple episodes of the critically acclaimed animated series Bob’s Burgers. The pair also created, and executive produced the animated comedy The Great North. There’s no news on a director as yet.

Could we see Deadpool in the MCU before Deadpool 3?

In a way, we already have. In July, Deadpool and Korg (from Thor Ragnarok, played by Taika Waititi) appeared together in a promo for the Ryan Reynolds-starring movie Free Guy. Incidentally, GiantFreakinRobot.com has reported that Reynolds is keen for Korg to appear in Deadpool 3. Personally, we’d hope that Reynolds is actually on bended knees, pleading for Waititi to direct the movie, but looking at what Waititi has on his plate at the moment, that’s fairly unlikely. But let’s pause for a moment to wonder, What If?

More likely, though, is that we will see Deadpool in some MCU project or other even before Deadpool 3. It may just be a cameo, but with the multiverse opening up wide, we’d be surprised if there weren’t some foreshadowing for the Merc’ with a Mouth in an earlier film or TV show. After all, if he does have to swear, he could be bleeped out, and then he could go off on a meta-rant about censorship.

In August, Reynolds himself teased to Comicbook.com that he might make an early appearance in the MCU rather than waiting for his own film: “I think both (approaches) are pretty warranted,” said Reynolds. “I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney’s open to doing something pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool, then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

Deadpool 3 cast: Who will be in Deadpool 3?

We’d hazard a guess Ryan Reynolds will be back as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. Other than that, it’s speculation, but we know who won’t be in it – any of the ill-fated X-Force team from Deadpool 2, aside from Peter. Peter may be back because Reynolds liked the character so much, and he was the only member of X-Force we saw Deadpool saving in the post-credit sequence.

“We loved Rob Delaney’s character. I love that [Deadpool] just completely ignores this marquee cast [the X-Force] that he could have saved with useful and wonderful superheroes, Reynolds told Empire. “We can’t afford half the other guys to bring them back, so they have to remain dead. One, in particular, would be very expensive.” He can’t mean Brad Pitt’s The Vanisher, surely? They allegedly only paid him with a Starbucks coffee for his Deadpool 2 cameo.

Otherwise, we’d expect Morena Baccarin back as Vanessa since she was resurrected in that Deadpool 2 post-credit sequence.

Deadpool 3 plot: What will Deadpool 3 be about?

In the past, Reynolds has tweeted that he wanted Deadpool 3 to be “a road trip between Deadpool and Logan (Wolverine). Rashomon style. For real.” However, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has nixed that idea by saying that he never plans to play Logan ever again: “It’s still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he doesn’t believe it. He thinks I’m joking.”

Reynolds has also told Radio One back in 2018 that he’d be open to including Dogpool – a canine version of Deadpool from an alternate universe in the comics – in a Deadpool film, though he may have just been humouring an interviewer who clearly just wanted to show off his geeky knowledge of Deadpool trivia.

In March, Domino actress Zazie Beetz told Digital Spy she’d “love to revive the role” but hadn’t had “any specific conversations”. The ending of Deadpool 2 also strongly suggests that Reynolds hasn’t yet finished with the Cable (Josh Brolin) character.