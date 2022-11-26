Twister 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

Will there be a Twister 2, and what might the Twister 2 release date be? Twister is a disaster movie classic, and one of the most enjoyable ’90s movies around. Executive produced by cinema legend Steven Spielberg, the thriller movie was written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. It follows a group of low-level (but enthusiastic) extreme weather-fanatics and researchers who are chasing an outbreak of tornados in Oklahoma.

The movie featured an ensemble cast which included some big names, and was nominated for two Oscars for its impressive visual effects and sound design work. So, there’s a lot to love about Twister, and the movie still has legions of devoted fans. It’s something of a surprise, then, that Twister hasn’t been on the receiving end of a sequel yet. Well, that’s about to change.

In 2020, plans were being developed for a Twister reboot movie, with Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski attached to helm the project. Then, in October 2022, the plans were changed. Instead of a reboot, there will be a sequel to Twister titled ‘Twisters’. So let’s get into everything we know about Twister 2, as well as Twister 2 release date speculation.

Twister 2 release date speculation

There is no official Twister 2 release date. However, we know that the script is complete, and the principal photography for the movie is due to start in early 2023, around Spring.

If this schedule is stuck to, then we would likely see Twister 2 hitting screens in late 2024 or early 2025. That’s all just speculation at the moment, but once filming starts, expect there to be further news about potential Twister 2 release dates.

One thing that could slow production down, and push back a release date, is the fact that the movie is currently without a director. The studios behind the movie are still yet to replace Kosinski. However, Spielberg himself is involved in the production and has praised the script so finding a new name to direct the screenplay shouldn’t take too long or be too difficult.

Twister 2 plot

Twister 2 is set to follow on from Twister, and continue the story of Helen Hunt’s Dr Joanne Harding. It will explore her relationship with her daughter, who she had with her late husband, and follow her daughter as she gains a passion for storm-chasing, just like her parents. So, your typical ‘legacy-sequel’ fare.

Jo’s husband, the character Dr William Harding, has died by the time the movie starts. This is because the actor who originally played Bill, Bill Paxton, died in 2017. The script for the movie was written by Mark L. Smith, whose previous credits include The Revenant and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky.

Twister 2 cast speculation

The main star in the Twister 2 cast will be Helen Hunt, who will reprise her role as Jo from the first movie. Alongside her will be an actor playing the character’s daughter, but no casting news has been released on that front as of yet. So, other than Helen Hunt, the Twister 2 cast slate is totally empty

Who is in the Twister 2 cast?

Helen Hunt as Dr Joanne Harding

Theoretically, there could be plenty of other faces who make their return to their old characters in Twister 2. For example, don’t be surprised if we learn that Cary Elwes is making a comeback as Jo’s nemesis Dr Jonas Miller. Or, if Lois Smith returns as Aunt Meg. There are plenty of other actors who could potentially return to it, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for official announcements.

Twister 2 trailer

As filming hasn’t yet started on the movie, there are no first-look images or trailers as of yet. If filming does begin in early 2023, then the wait for a Twister 2 trailer will likely continue until late 2023 at the earliest.

For more on the return of classic movies, check out our guide to Ghostbusters 4.