Blade release date – when will we see Mahershala Ali’s vampire hunter?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand through Phase 4, leading to some massive projects in its Phase 5 slate, like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s all part of Kevin Feige’s grand tapestry of comic book adventures, and this current era of the MCU is called the Multiverse Saga, which focuses on new heroes, new universes, and terrifying villains. But one of the most exciting projects is the new Blade movie.

Yes, the Daywalker is returning to the big screen as part of the MCU with House of Cards and Moonlight star Mahershala Ali stepping into the role of Eric Brooks, A.K.A, Blade. Many fans will no doubt remember the Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire-hunting anti-hero, and yes, he really has been a Marvel Comics character all along.

So it’s time for him to step into the MCU now that Marvel Studios is widening the scope to encompass all the different races, realms, universes, creatures, and aliens co-existing in the comics. We haven’t seen any vampires in any Marvel movies yet, but that will (probably) change once Blade makes his debut. Marvel fans are eager to see how Feige brings him back into the fold, so here’s everything we know about the MCU’s Blade release date.

MCU Blade Release Date

Blade is set to arrive in cinemas on November 23, 2023, as part of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate of movies. In July 2021, Marvel tapped Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq to helm the Blade movie, while one of the scribes behind the Watchmen series and The Morning Show, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, is writing the script (via Deadline).

It’s good to see Marvel finally diversifying the teams behind its movies, but most importantly, Tariq and Osei-Kuffour are incredibly talented, so fans are in for a treat.

When speaking to Collider, Tariq said, “There are a lot of great people that I have a lot to learn from, so for me to be in the room with them, it’s just an honour. I’m just taking it a day at a time, and we’re building. I’m just so excited for people to see what we’re building, but we’ve got a ways to go. Just keep us in your thoughts and prayers with it because it’s got a legacy, which is exciting. We’re building on something that’s very exciting.”

The Blade movie starts staking/shooting in October 2022 in Atlanta (via Production Weekly), so it’s going to be a little while before we see anything from the film. It’ll be interesting to see how Mahershala Ali’s vampire slayer fits into the wider picture of adventures like Ant-Man 3 and the Daredevil season 4.

MCU Blade Trailer speculation

Get back in your coffins because it’ll be a while before we get the first trailer for the new Blade movie. The action movie should finish filming around the start of 2023, so the first footage should appear in the spring, maybe the summer of next year.

Although, it’s entirely possible that Mahershala Ali’s Blade will actually show up in different projects ahead of his solo film because let’s face it, this is Marvel we’re talking about here. After all, he already had a voice cameo at the end of Eternals.

Yes, that was Blade’s voice speaking to Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) in the post-credits scene of the Chloe Zhao-directed movie. The scene sees the future Black Knight reaching out for his ancestral weapon, the Ebony Blade, as a mysterious voice off-screen says, “Are you sure you want to do that, Mr Whitman?”

What the vampire hunter wants with Ebony Blade isn’t clear just yet, but we’ll probably find out in November 2023!

What happens in the new Blade movie?

Speaking of the film’s story, what happens in the new Blade movie? Unsurprisingly, Marvel is keeping the plot under wraps for the moment, but it’s going to have to establish a brand new version of the character to two separate audiences.

There are all the newcomers who are unfamiliar with Eric Brooks and his origin, as well as those who have previously seen Wesley Snipes’ iconic take on the anti-hero. It probably won’t be the usual origin movie since Marvel has moved away from the stereotypical format for the superhero genre, but expect some explanation about Blade’s mother getting bitten by a vampire while he was still in the womb.

Yes, Blade is a half-vampire – and he’s made it his personal mission to vanquish them from the face of the Earth. He’s gone up against the likes of Deacon Frost, Dracula, and even Morbius the Living Vampire on occasion. Let’s hope Sony doesn’t let Jared Leto show up in the MCU because Blade would make sure Morbin’ Time is over.

Now that Marvel has dipped its toe into the horror genre with Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio will let Bassam Tariq do something truly unique with Blade. Hell, set the entire thing in a claustrophobic vampire nest and do some proper jumpscares. Come on, Kevin.

Who’s in the new Blade cast?

So who’s in the case of the new Blade movie? Well, for starters, there’s Academy-award winner Mahershala Ali as the titular Daywalker – which is enough to get excited about in itself.

Obviously, this isn’t the star’s first brush with Marvel, as he previously delivered a stunning performance as Cornell Stokes, A.K.A. Cottonmouth, in the Luke Cage TV series opposite Alfre Woodard and Mike Colter. He also voiced Aaron Davis/Prowler in animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so he’s no stranger to the world of comics.

Joining Ali is legendary star Delroy Lindo, who’s best known for working with Spike Lee throughout his career, most recently working with the director on Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods. Although it’s not clear who Lindo is playing at the moment, his age means he could easily play a new version of Blade’s mentor, Abraham Whistler – but that’s just speculation at the moment.

Meanwhile, British actor Aaron Pierre also has a mystery role in Blade, and he’s previously starred in Krypton, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, and The Underground Railroad. Last but not least is 14-year-old Milan Ray, with sites like The Direct speculating that she’ll play Blade’s daughter.

It’s not a bad idea since Marvel is already setting the stage for a Young Avengers situation thanks to Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton), Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard), Tommy Maximoff/Speed (Jett Klyne), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

But with filming set to start in October 2022, watch this space for more information about what to expect in Marvel’snew Blade movie. Until then, here’s our guide to the Avengers 5 release date.