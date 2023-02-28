What are the best Disney Plus shows? It was only launched in November 2019, but less than three years later, the Disney-owned streamer managed to overtake Netflix — which had been reigning supreme as the go-to streamer for original content since 2011.

As well as being the home to beloved Disney movies and TV shows, Disney Plus is also the go-to place for established IPs like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. But even that is just scratching the surface of the various TV series that the streaming service has to offer.

Not only that, but given that the Disney Plus price starts at only $7.99 (£7.99) per month, there’s never been a better time to swap your ‘Netflix and chill’ for, er, ‘Disney Plus and discuss’? Maybe? Look, the catchphrase is a work in progress. Either way, Disney Plus is so much more than just the House of Mouse, so allow us to take you through some of the best Disney Plus shows, including some old favourites, exciting imports, and even some original content.

Big Sky (2020)

Thriller series Big Sky is a huge hit across the pond on ABC, but for anyone who loves campy police drama in the UK (or just wants more content from The Boys cast member Jensen Ackles), all three seasons of Big Sky are now available to stream on Disney Plus.

National Treasure: The Edge of History (2022)

Remember ‘90s movie series National Treasure? Of course you do, it had Nicolas Cage in it! While Nicky himself doesn’t appear in this small-screen reboot of the adventure movie franchise, some old favourites do appear, and it’s the perfect show to bring this beloved franchise to a new generation.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022)

On the subject of nostalgia, the beloved animated series The Proud Family has been given a new lease of life over on Disney Plus, and two seasons in, our favourite family are just as chaotic as ever. And the best part is, several of the OG voice cast returned!

Lost (2004)

Lost might not be a Disney original (at least, not yet), but you can watch all six seasons of the mystery — which is considered one of the best shows of all time — on Disney Plus now.

This is Us (2016)

If you’re going to watch This is Us on Disney Plus, you’ll need two things. Tissues, for crying, and a huge bottle of water to rehydrate yourself from, you know, the crying. You get the idea. The heartfelt and highly emotional drama series will get you all up in your feelings, but the Pearson family are people who deserve your attention.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (2022)

Hear me out, with this one. Sure, it looks like your typical Prime Energy, greased-up muscle man thing — but it actually ends up being really profound. After Hemsworth gets some bad news, what we end up with is an incredibly raw and intimate insight into love, family, ageing, and memory.

Loki (2021)

This Marvel series deserves your attention not only as a necessary predecessor before you watch Ant-Man 3, but also because you get to see Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston at his best, and Loki engage in self-cest(?) Everyone’s so creative!

Solar Opposites (2020)

There’s a reason why fans are campaigning for a second season of this offbeat sci-fi series to be made. Don’t be fooled by its superficial similarities to Rick and Morty — Solar Opposites is deeply compelling from start to end, with complex protagonists and plenty of space action.

Andor (2022)

As well as being a game-changing, highly political Star Wars series that further elevates Rogue One, powerful performances from the Andor cast including our leading man, Diego Luna, make Andor an unmissable show even if you aren’t the biggest Star Wars fan. Check out our guide on Andor season 2 for more.

Wandavision (2021)

I feel sorry for all the Marvel series that came after Wandavision, because this series set the bar so impossibly high. As well as being highly creative in its writing and execution, Elizabeth Olsen gives a devastating performance in her transformation into MCU character the Scarlet Witch, while Paul Bettany reminded us all why we love Vision so much. But it was Kathryn Hahn as Marvel villain Agatha Harkness that really stole the show. Nearly two years on, and I still can’t get ‘Agatha All Along’ out of my head.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

Before Olivia Rodrigo had us going feral at our exes with her debut album, she was starring alongside Joshua Bassett in teen drama High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Just rolls off the tongue, right? The not-so-catchy name aside, this mockumentary-style series has sharp wit, and a lot of musical theatre moments. It’s like Glee if Mr. Shue was actually a good teacher and with fewer grilled cheese deities.

Modern Family (2009)

With eleven seasons, hilarious characters, and a reliably predictable format, Modern Family is the ultimate comfort show. It’s the only show where belly-laughs and warm fuzzy moments are on equal footing without the cringe — and I think it’s safe to say we all want Phil Dunphy to be our dad.

Abbott Elementary (2021)

Another transatlantic addition, Abbott Elementary is one of those shows with a huge amount of buzz around them — but be assured that this buzz is well-deserved because Quinta Brunson’s comedy series has all the makings of a modern classic. The best part is, from March 1, the second season of this hit show will be available on the platform too — so go ahead and see what all the fuss is about!

The Dropout (2022)

This thrilling series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes is only made juicier by the fact that it’s all based on a true story. Amanda Seyfried swaps out musicals for melodrama as Holmes builds a lucrative empire based on deception — and the only thing better than watching it all build on-screen is being there to see it all crashing down.

The Mandalorian (2019)

Arguably, it was The Mandalorian that put Disney Plus on the map, as it demonstrated that the then-new streamer wasn’t just capable of making original content, but making original content that is actually good. Once Baby Yoda came onto the scene, it was pretty much all over for Netflix — or, at least, it was at that point when the streamer started to look like a genuinely formidable rival to the streaming giant. And without Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, we might never have gotten him as Joel in The Last of Us.

Now entering its third season, check out our guide to know more about The Mandalorian season 3 release date. Or, if old and new movies are more your thing, check out our guide to the best Disney Plus movies of all time.