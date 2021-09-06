Shang-Chi 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally hit theatres, and to say it’s been a roaring success would be an understatement. The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a critical and commercial success, earning 92% on Rotten Tomatoes (at time of writing) and raking in millions at the box office.

Starring Simu-Liu as the titular Shang-Chi, the adventure movie is a globe-trotting martial arts masterpiece, that blends the wonder of fantasy movies with the white knuckle thrills of the best action movies. Of course, all this success and Shang-Chi’s ending has got people wondering when they’ll next see Marvel’s master of martial arts.

Well, as this is the MCU, it’s unlikely this is the last we’ve seen of Shang-Chi, or his best friend turned ace archer Katy (Awkwafina). So to bring you all the latest news on the Shang-Chi sequel, we’ve dug into the forbidden tomes in the library of Kamar-Taj (risking the wrath of Wong), scoured the web, and even spoken to the film’s cast to bring you everything we know about Shang-Chi 2.

What is the Shang-Chi 2 release date?

If we know anything about Marvel Studios, it’s that they like to plan ahead. The studio has already mapped out its Phase 4 movies, so we know we won’t be getting Shang-Chi 2 for a few years yet. That said, they’ve slowly started announcing more movies that we presume are part of Phase 5, including Anthony Mackie’s Captain America film and Deadpool 3.

So who knows? With Shang-Chi’s critical and commercial success, it probably won’t be long until we hear something official about the master of Kung Fu’s next outing. The moment we have an update for you, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Where is the Shang-Chi 2 trailer?

As with the Shang-Chi 2 release date, we’re probably a few years away from seeing a Shang-Chi 2 trailer yet. If you’re desperate to see more martial arts action, though, you can always go and see Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in cinemas right now.

What is the Shang-Chi 2 plot?

After Shang-Chi’s dramatic ending and intriguing post-credit scenes, Marvel Studios could take the sequel in quite a few different directions. Still, to be honest, it’s difficult to predict anything at the moment. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has the potential to turn the who MCU on its head, so we’re not going to make any predictions lest we embarrass ourselves later.

That said, if we were forced to, we imagine the story will probably deal with Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). Xialing was supposed to be shutting down her dad’s evil terrorist organisation, but it seems like she’s coopted the Ten Rings for her own nefarious ends, something we doubt her brother will be pleased with.

As it’s a Marvel movie, we can probably guess that Shang-Chi will be called to assemble the next time the Earth’s threatened by some intergalactic purple guy with a death wish and a fancy glove. Who knows, maybe Katy will join Shang-Chi on the Avengers as well? Awkafina told us she thought it’d be “cool” if that happened, although she couldn’t confirm anything.

One person who’s already thinking about Shang-Chi’s next outing is Marvel Studio’s boss Kevin Feige. “The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” he told Comicbook.com. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. What’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about.”

Who is the Shang-Chi 2 cast?

While nothing’s been confirmed, it seems likely that both Simu-Liu and Awkwafina will be in Shang-Chi 2, especially given their friendship’s prominence at the end of the action movie. We know that the Ten Ring’s will return, which means their new boss Xialing, will likely be back as well.

If Xialing’s back, that means her lieutenant and muscle Razorfist (Florian Munteanu) probably has a good chance of returning as well. It’d also be nice to see a bit more Michelle Yeoh in the next film as well, but a return to Ta Lo seems unlikely at this point.

Of the principal cast, the only member who’s not likely to return is Wenwu (Tony Leung), partly because he died and partially because his arc was done by the movie’s end. Yes, we know flashbacks exist, but we can’t see the benefit of bringing him back at this point.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theatres now.