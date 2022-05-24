X-Men ’97 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is X-Men ’97 out? After 25 years, X-Men: The Animated Series is returning to our screens on Disney Plus. The TV series will be a direct sequel to the beloved five-season show that was a staple of comic book and superhero fans who grew up in the ’90s.

Yes, this means popular X-Men characters Wolverine, Jean Grey, Magneto, Cyclops, Jubilee, Beast, and more, all in their classic ’90s costumes, fighting the good fight. Oftentimes, this means battling each other, as Magneto vies to take over the world with mutant powers, while Professor X’s gifted children want to find a better way to coexist with people who don’t have any powers.

The animated show promises to be a nostalgia trip that also reinvigorates the sci-fi series for a modern audience. What will the X-Men ’97 release date bring to the MCU? Are all the original cast members back? And, seriously, how will it continue the story of the mutants? We’ve tapped into Cerebro (the internet) to bring you up to date on mutants and where to find them.

X-Men ’97 release date speculation

Sadly, we don’t have an exact release date for X-Men ’97 yet. However, it’s believed the show will premiere sometime in 2023. This window was reported around the time the production was revealed, in November 2021.

Obviously, good animation takes time, but there’s also the question of where in Marvel’s calendar this could slot in. Between the Marvel live-action shows, Star Wars, and a myriad other bits and bobs, Disney Plus has a pretty full schedule. We’d tentatively say summer 2023 for X-Men ’97, but we’ll have to wait and see for more details.

What could happen in the X-Men ’97 plot?

We aren’t sure what might happen in X-Men ’97, but we know it’s a direct continuation of the ’92 series. This means we’ll learn what happened after the mutants, Magneto in tow, said goodbye to Professor Xavier.

The humble leader was avoiding death by going to the planet Shi’Ar with Lilandra, leaving everyone who knew and loved him to just wait and see if he’d ever return. Yes, that cartoon ended like the Poochie gag from The Simpsons. The good thing about such a weird anti-climax is that it left plenty of dangling threads for the writers to revisit.

Of course, Professor X’s condition is paramount, especially in light of the power vacuum he’s left behind. Then you’ve got Mister Sinister and his experiments on mutants, the ever-present threat of the Sentinels, and the government crackdown on mutantkind.

Expect all of these to factor into X-Men ’97, and whatever other themes and ideas the writers can fit in. Perhaps we’ll get more Phalanx, or some version of the Avengers vs X-Men storyline. The options are wide open at present.

Who’ll be in the X-Men ’97 cast?

Many of the original voice actors are coming back for X-Men ’97. Cal Dodd is back as Wolverine, a surefire relief to anyone who watched in the ’90s, Lenore Zann is still Rogue, George Buza returns as Hank ‘Beast’ McCoy, Alison Sealy-Smith is back for Ororo ‘Storm’ Munroe, Adrian Hough is Nightcrawler, Chris Potter is voicing Gambit, Catherine Disher will return as Jean Grey, and Christopher Britton has Mister Sinister covered.

Beyond that, a number of high-profile actors are attached in undisclosed roles. Jennifer Hale and Jeff Bennett have both been alongside a list of others, all for unknown characters. Curiously, Jubilee still hasn’t had her performer announced. We’ll have to wait to hear more.

The confirmed X-Men 97 cast thus far:

Cal Dodd as James Howlett/Wolverine

Lenore Zann as Anna-Marie Raven/Rogue

Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

George Buza as Dr Henry ‘Hank’ McCoy/Beast

Catherine Disher as Jean Grey

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister

Jennifer Hale as TBA

Anniwaa Buachie as TBA

Ray Chase as TBA

Matthew Waterson as TBA

Alyson Court as TBA

J.P. Karliak as TBA

Holly Chou as TBA

Jeff Bennett as TBA

A.J. LoCascio as TBA

We’ll be keeping this list updated are more are revealed.

Is X-Men ’97 part of the MCU?

Official word so far is that X-Men ’97 does not take place within the mainline continuity of the MCU. But, what this ultimately means is up for debate. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness establishes that Professor X and the mutants exist in some timeline and that their aesthetic matches the ’90s show.

If you count the multiverse, then X-Men ’97 is almost certainly part of the MCU, just not in any way that impacts the mainline storyline. Will there ever be a crossover? Well, Captain Carter was introduced in What If…? before coming to life in Multiverse of Madness. The precedent is there, but for something like the X-Men, it’s a slightly more difficult transfer.

Captain Carter was played in both animated and live-action forms by Hayley Atwell. That’s one actor, who was already part of the fabric of the MCU. If X-Men ’97 is converted to live-action, Marvel might have to recast some roles. The studio may just decide to do another, separate iteration of the team for the inevitable film reboot.

But anything can happen – Marvel Studios is bringing back a show we long thought dead. We can only see what the future brings.