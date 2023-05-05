2023 Writers Strike explained – all the TV series and movies affected

What’s going on with the 2023 Writes Strike? If you were to wander through the studio lots of Hollywood today, you wouldn’t hear the clickety-clack of keyboards or murmurs of discussion coming from sealed boardrooms. Instead, you’d hear chants of protest from the studio gates.

That’s right, the people behind some of the best TV series and best movies have swapped the writers’ room for the picket line and gone on strike. Now you may be wondering why you should care about the strikes, but the honest answer is that these walkouts will have enormous ramifications for TV and film.

It doesn’t matter if you watch every Marvel movie on opening night or enjoy the most prestigious drama series; this will affect you. So to help you out, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to explain the 2023 Writers Strike, including why the strike began, what the writers want, and all the TV series and movies that will be affected.

Why are the writers striking?

The Writers Guild of America is striking because its members believe that recent shifts in the entertainment industry pose an existential threat to “the survival of writing as a profession”.

Furthermore, when the WGA declared the strike, it asserted the belief that certain companies are out to “create a gig economy inside a union workforce”.

WGA members have also claimed they are finding it harder and harder to make a living and that their work isn’t valued. There are also concerns surrounding the use of AI to write scripts and the potential ramifications that may have on the industry.

“Driven in large part by the shift to streaming, writers are finding their work devalued in every part of the business,” the WGA said in a statement. “While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind. The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels.”

What do the writers want?

The writers want better pay and a more secure future. They argue that several entertainment companies have seen explosions in profits over the last few years but that they haven’t been fairly compensated for their work.

The WGA also seeks to establish a policy around the use of AI in script writing.

What TV series are affected by the Writers Strike?

Abbott Elementary season 3

Big Mouth season 8

Cobra Kai season 6

Good Omens season 2 – Neil Gaiman will not be promoting the show

House of the Dragon season 2 – scripts complete and filming moving forward but no rewrites

The Rings of Power season 2 – production moving forward without showrunners

Saturday Night Live

Hacks

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show

Days of Our Lives – will continue to air pre-recorded episodes for now

General Hospital – will continue to air pre-recorded episodes for now

Yellowjackets season 3

The strike is a constantly evolving situation, and the Writers Strike will likely affect more TV series as it goes on.

What movies are affected by the Writers Strike?

No movies have been delayed by the Writers Strike yet, but that doesn’t mean the writers’ actions aren’t having an impact. It’s widespread on movie sets for rewrites to be happening as the movie’s being filmed. With the writers on the picket line, that means there’s no one left to punch up dialogue besides the actors, directors and producers.

During the last Writers Strike, this led to odd things happening, like Daniel Craig director Marc Forster having to rewrite the Quantum of Solace script, and we all know how that turned out. It’s possible then that the strike will impact several ongoing productions, but we can’t speculate at this time as to which movies may see a drop in quality as the writers swap their pens for placards.

As with TV, the writers’ strike will likely continue to have an impact on movie release dates into next year and potentially beyond. We’ll be keeping this list updated regularly as we get more news.

When will the Writers Strike end?

The Writers Strike will end when corporations take out their big gold gilded pens and start signing some cheques. In all seriousness, we don’t know when the strike will end, and the last time the WGA took similar action, the strike lasted ten months, so that we may be in this for the long haul.

