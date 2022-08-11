Captain America 4 release date – when is New World Order out?

After the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, it looked like the MCU had lost its guiding light, Captain America. However, a new man took up the shield during the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson is the MCU’s second star-spangled man, and people want to know when we’ll see him in his own Marvel movie. So when is the Captain America 4 release date?

First introduced in The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) quickly became Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) best friend and helped rescue Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) who’d been brainwashed by the USSR. It wasn’t long before Sam joined Earth’s mightiest heroes and fought in the battle against Thanos during Infinity War. Sam was one of the unfortunate souls who got blipped, but Steve decided he should be the next Captain America upon his return.

So what can Sam expect in his first solo MCU movie? Well, Marvel Studios is keeping exact plot details and casting more secret than a HYDRA dossier, but if you know where to look, you can find a few nuggets of info. So here’s everything we know about the Captain America 4 release date.

Captain America 4 release date

Marvel Studios has announced that Captain America 4 will be released on May 3, 2024. Titled New World Order, the film is the penultimate film in Marvel’s Phase 5, just behind The Thunderbolts.

Captain America 4 cast speculation

As of August 2022, Anthony Mackie is the only Captain America 4 cast member who’s been officially confirmed. If we were to speculate, we think it’s likely that Sebastian Stan will appear as Bucky Barnes in the film – especially as he’s likely to be a member of The Thunderbolts – although we don’t think he’ll have a major role.

Another The Falcon and The Winter Soldier alumni we’d like to see in New World Order is Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon Carter. Last we saw Sharon, she’d become the criminal known as the Power Broker after being disavowed by SHIELD. That seems a strange place to leave a historically heroic character, so here’s hoping she gets a bit of a redemption arc.

Who’s who? Best MCU characters

As for the villain, well, nothing has been announced, but we’re not going to pass up an opportunity to wish Daniel Bruhn back in the MCU. Zemo, Barnes, and Wilson had such good chemistry in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier it would be silly not to bring him back (please, Marvel, I’m begging you).

Julius Onah, who made the time travel movie The Cloverfield Paradox, is seat to direct using a script from Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, who previously worked on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 plot speculation

No specific plot synopsis has been given for Captain America 4. That said, we can guess from comments made by the cast and crew of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where the film may go.

It’s likely that the film continues exploring how Sam feels about being the new Cap and working his place in the world. Nate Moore, VP of Production and Development, seemingly confirmed this to ComicBook.com.

Good vs evil: Best action movies

“He’s not Steve Rogers, and I think that’s a good thing because, to me, this new Cap is Rocky,” Moore told them. “He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers.”

“What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think it is fascinating because he’s a guy,” he continued. “He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

Distinguished competition: Best superhero movies

It’s likely as well that the film will draw some inspiration from a Marvel comic book story titled New World Order. This story ran through several Marvel books and saw the Red Skull attempting to do what Marvel villains do and take over the world. Could the Red Skull return? Well, he was being kept prisoner by the Soul Stone, but that’s gone now, so who knows?

While we wait for more news about Captain America 4, why not check out our list of the best thriller movies.